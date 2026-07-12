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Cumulative Perspectives, Derek James Lynch at Inclusions Gallery

"Cumulative Perspectives" Solo Art Exhibition Feature Work by: Derek James Lynch. Cumulative Perspectives will be on display at Inclusions Gallery, June 11 through August 15, 2026. This is a Curated series of artworks that exemplify the progression and transformation of Lynch's work through time.

San Francisco, CA, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- "Cumulative Perspectives" Solo Art Exhibition Feature Work by: Derek James Lynch (LynchART)

Cumulative Perspectives will be on display at Inclusions Gallery: 647 Cortland Ave., San Francisco, from June 11 through August 15, 2026. Artist reception and wine tasting will be from 5-7.

This exhibition is a Curated series of artworks that exemplify the progression and transformation of LynchART's (Derek James Lynch's) work through a period of time.

Derek Lynch, a San Francisco artist originally from NYC, moved to San Francisco in 1996, and his work is in private and public collections, including the SFO Museum.
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