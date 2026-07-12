Cumulative Perspectives, Derek James Lynch at Inclusions Gallery
"Cumulative Perspectives" Solo Art Exhibition Feature Work by: Derek James Lynch. Cumulative Perspectives will be on display at Inclusions Gallery, June 11 through August 15, 2026. This is a Curated series of artworks that exemplify the progression and transformation of Lynch's work through time.
San Francisco, CA, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- "Cumulative Perspectives" Solo Art Exhibition Feature Work by: Derek James Lynch (LynchART)
Cumulative Perspectives will be on display at Inclusions Gallery: 647 Cortland Ave., San Francisco, from June 11 through August 15, 2026. Artist reception and wine tasting will be from 5-7.
This exhibition is a Curated series of artworks that exemplify the progression and transformation of LynchART's (Derek James Lynch's) work through a period of time.
Derek Lynch, a San Francisco artist originally from NYC, moved to San Francisco in 1996, and his work is in private and public collections, including the SFO Museum.
Cumulative Perspectives will be on display at Inclusions Gallery: 647 Cortland Ave., San Francisco, from June 11 through August 15, 2026. Artist reception and wine tasting will be from 5-7.
This exhibition is a Curated series of artworks that exemplify the progression and transformation of LynchART's (Derek James Lynch's) work through a period of time.
Derek Lynch, a San Francisco artist originally from NYC, moved to San Francisco in 1996, and his work is in private and public collections, including the SFO Museum.
Contact
LynchARTContact
Derek Lynch
415-235-1129
lynchart.com
Derek Lynch
415-235-1129
lynchart.com
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