Recent Release, "It's Real," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Lynette V. Fairweather, Reveals How Belief in Christ Empowers You to Transcend Life's Hardships
Brooklyn, NY, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lynette V. Fairweather has completed a new book, "It's Real," which traces her journey from a vulnerable teenager in rural Jamaica to a woman of unshakeable faith. The narrative unfolds as she faces homelessness, poverty, and exploitation while separated from her young child—yet discovers that her circumstances do not define her identity. Through candid storytelling, Fairweather illustrates how recognizing your authority in Christ Jesus becomes the catalyst for genuine transformation and breakthrough in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
Fairweather's background as a lifelong believer shapes every page of this reflective work. Having committed her life to Christ at thirteen and endured decades of hardship including spousal abuse, she emerged as a dedicated prayer warrior and witness to God's faithfulness. Her spiritual journey—marked by vivid visions and dreams she describes as tangible encounters with the divine—informs her conviction that God speaks directly to His children. When she encountered stories of abuse in rural Jamaica, she felt a stirring call to document her own testimony and channel her pain into purpose.
In "It's Real," readers will encounter the themes of divine authority, restoration, and victorious living woven throughout Fairweather's testimony. She explores the consequences of disobedience while celebrating God's relentless grace, emphasizing that believers always have access to the throne of grace through repentance. For those who have experienced trauma or abuse, Fairweather's message resonates with particular tenderness: God sees you as blameless and beloved, fashioned with intention and wrapped in His eternal love. The stakes are personal and universal: her narrative invites readers to stop merely surviving their circumstances and begin living as the overcomers Christ declared them to be.
"Through writing this book, I discovered that God's purpose for my pain extends far beyond my own healing," said Fairweather. "My prayer is that anyone who reads 'It's Real' will understand their true identity in Christ and find the courage to rise above whatever challenges they face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynette V. Fairweather's inspiring work equips readers with biblical perspective on their spiritual authority and personal worth. Her testimony demonstrates that no circumstance, no matter how traumatic, can diminish what God has declared about you, and that transformation begins when you align your belief with your identity in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "It's Real" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fairweather's background as a lifelong believer shapes every page of this reflective work. Having committed her life to Christ at thirteen and endured decades of hardship including spousal abuse, she emerged as a dedicated prayer warrior and witness to God's faithfulness. Her spiritual journey—marked by vivid visions and dreams she describes as tangible encounters with the divine—informs her conviction that God speaks directly to His children. When she encountered stories of abuse in rural Jamaica, she felt a stirring call to document her own testimony and channel her pain into purpose.
In "It's Real," readers will encounter the themes of divine authority, restoration, and victorious living woven throughout Fairweather's testimony. She explores the consequences of disobedience while celebrating God's relentless grace, emphasizing that believers always have access to the throne of grace through repentance. For those who have experienced trauma or abuse, Fairweather's message resonates with particular tenderness: God sees you as blameless and beloved, fashioned with intention and wrapped in His eternal love. The stakes are personal and universal: her narrative invites readers to stop merely surviving their circumstances and begin living as the overcomers Christ declared them to be.
"Through writing this book, I discovered that God's purpose for my pain extends far beyond my own healing," said Fairweather. "My prayer is that anyone who reads 'It's Real' will understand their true identity in Christ and find the courage to rise above whatever challenges they face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynette V. Fairweather's inspiring work equips readers with biblical perspective on their spiritual authority and personal worth. Her testimony demonstrates that no circumstance, no matter how traumatic, can diminish what God has declared about you, and that transformation begins when you align your belief with your identity in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "It's Real" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories