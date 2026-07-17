Recent Release, "Grandma's Answers," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Valerie Brown-Holder, Shares a Grandmother's Gentle Wisdom About God and Creation
Miramar, FL, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Valerie Brown-Holder has completed a new book, "Grandma's Answers: Questions on God and Creation Book 1 For Age 4+ Years," a tender exploration designed for curious minds ages four to nine. Through the warmth of a grandmother's responses, children encounter foundational biblical concepts presented with age-appropriate clarity. Each answer draws from simplified biblical accounts, inviting families to explore sacred stories together and discover how God's creation narrative unfolds for young learners.
The author's background as a pediatrician, clinic manager, and educator uniquely positions her to understand childhood development and spiritual formation. After retiring from her professional career, Valerie dedicated herself to nurturing the physical, emotional, and spiritual growth of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This hands-on experience with ten young family members across two generations shaped her vision for creating books that bridge faith education and everyday family life, memorializing precious teaching moments while strengthening religious understanding.
"Grandma's Answers" addresses fundamental questions about creation, God's nature, heaven, prayer, and God's family through biblical passages grounded in Genesis, Exodus, and the New Testament. Young readers will discover how to connect with God personally, understand His role as Creator, and recognize themselves as part of His family. Parents seeking resources that both illuminate biblical truths and foster lasting comprehension will find this series invaluable, as it encourages dialogue, reflection, and deeper engagement with Scripture itself.
From the author, "My greatest joy has been answering my grandchildren's sincere questions about God. I wanted to create a resource that helps other families have these meaningful conversations and build a foundation of faith that will sustain their children throughout their lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Brown-Holder's enriching work equips families with thoughtful answers to life's most important questions. This book strengthens the spiritual bond between generations and cultivates faith in young hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Grandma's Answers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or Grandmasanswers@outlook.com.
The author's background as a pediatrician, clinic manager, and educator uniquely positions her to understand childhood development and spiritual formation. After retiring from her professional career, Valerie dedicated herself to nurturing the physical, emotional, and spiritual growth of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This hands-on experience with ten young family members across two generations shaped her vision for creating books that bridge faith education and everyday family life, memorializing precious teaching moments while strengthening religious understanding.
"Grandma's Answers" addresses fundamental questions about creation, God's nature, heaven, prayer, and God's family through biblical passages grounded in Genesis, Exodus, and the New Testament. Young readers will discover how to connect with God personally, understand His role as Creator, and recognize themselves as part of His family. Parents seeking resources that both illuminate biblical truths and foster lasting comprehension will find this series invaluable, as it encourages dialogue, reflection, and deeper engagement with Scripture itself.
From the author, "My greatest joy has been answering my grandchildren's sincere questions about God. I wanted to create a resource that helps other families have these meaningful conversations and build a foundation of faith that will sustain their children throughout their lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Brown-Holder's enriching work equips families with thoughtful answers to life's most important questions. This book strengthens the spiritual bond between generations and cultivates faith in young hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Grandma's Answers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or Grandmasanswers@outlook.com.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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