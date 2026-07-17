"STRUCTURED SELLING," from Lee Roberts, Presents a Methodical Approach to Sales Excellence Through Proven Strategies That Support Conversation Selling & Target Marketing
Corinth, TX, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lee Roberts has completed a new book, "STRUCTURED SELLING": Sales Strategy and Tactics with a Target Marketing Purpose, offering sales professionals at every level a comprehensive framework for transforming their approach to the profession. Whether you're entering the sales field, onboarding as a new representative, introducing a groundbreaking product, or preparing to exceed next year's ambitious quotas, this handbook equips you with the structured methodology needed to translate strategic thinking into tangible results. Roberts identifies a series of tested approaches designed to create a solid foundation for maximizing individual performance and achieving sustainable success in competitive markets.
Throughout his distinguished career, Lee Roberts has earned recognition as a National Award-winning sales professional who has served as a business owner, sales director, account manager, and franchisee. His academic credentials include an MBA from Oklahoma City University and a BBA from Midwestern State University. Roberts has distinguished himself by constructing customer and territory sales structures that facilitate goal achievement during periods of explosive growth, strategic realignment, and organizational transformation. His expertise in developing high-performance teams, managing complex projects, and adapting tactics to meet aggressive sales targets has been acknowledged by the Small Business Administration for his entrepreneurial acumen in launching and expanding successful enterprises across multiple competitive locations.
"STRUCTURED SELLING" reveals the essential themes that define professional sales mastery: the importance of establishing systematic processes, building meaningful relationships within those frameworks, and creating individualized marketing plans that align with organizational objectives. Readers will discover how to apply Roberts's proven methods to their own circumstances while supporting their companies' broader product and marketing strategies. This indispensable resource demonstrates that success in sales requires intentional structure, disciplined execution, and the flexibility to adapt tactics while maintaining strategic focus.
"Being a successful sales professional takes a plan—a winning plan," said Roberts. "By implementing structured approaches to the sales process while prioritizing genuine relationships, every representative can formulate a personal marketing strategy that creates sustained success."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Roberts's practical work empowers sales professionals to build winning strategies that drive measurable results. This essential handbook transforms sales career trajectories for representatives at all experience levels.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "STRUCTURED SELLING" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout his distinguished career, Lee Roberts has earned recognition as a National Award-winning sales professional who has served as a business owner, sales director, account manager, and franchisee. His academic credentials include an MBA from Oklahoma City University and a BBA from Midwestern State University. Roberts has distinguished himself by constructing customer and territory sales structures that facilitate goal achievement during periods of explosive growth, strategic realignment, and organizational transformation. His expertise in developing high-performance teams, managing complex projects, and adapting tactics to meet aggressive sales targets has been acknowledged by the Small Business Administration for his entrepreneurial acumen in launching and expanding successful enterprises across multiple competitive locations.
"STRUCTURED SELLING" reveals the essential themes that define professional sales mastery: the importance of establishing systematic processes, building meaningful relationships within those frameworks, and creating individualized marketing plans that align with organizational objectives. Readers will discover how to apply Roberts's proven methods to their own circumstances while supporting their companies' broader product and marketing strategies. This indispensable resource demonstrates that success in sales requires intentional structure, disciplined execution, and the flexibility to adapt tactics while maintaining strategic focus.
"Being a successful sales professional takes a plan—a winning plan," said Roberts. "By implementing structured approaches to the sales process while prioritizing genuine relationships, every representative can formulate a personal marketing strategy that creates sustained success."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Roberts's practical work empowers sales professionals to build winning strategies that drive measurable results. This essential handbook transforms sales career trajectories for representatives at all experience levels.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "STRUCTURED SELLING" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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