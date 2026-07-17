Recent Release, "International Marshals," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Brenda J. Ray, Explores a Future Where Freedom Itself Becomes the Ultimate Battleground
Louisville, KY, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brenda J. Ray has completed a new book, "International Marshals": The Beta Project, a riveting science fiction narrative set in 2063, decades after the financial collapse of the United States government. In this fractured world, two competing forces vie for control: the Free People of Earth, which champions independence and autonomy, and the Sanction, a sinister organization bent on establishing a one-world authority. Each faction maintains its own military enforcement—the International Marshals protect those seeking freedom, while the Sanction deploys its drafted marauders. Ray constructs an intricate geopolitical landscape where the stakes of governance and human liberty hang in precarious balance.
Ray, a nurse from Louisville, Kentucky, draws on her deep faith to infuse this speculative world with spiritual dimension and moral complexity. Her background working in healthcare has given her insight into human vulnerability and resilience, qualities she brings to her characters with authenticity and nuance. Writing has brought her closer to God, and that spiritual journey enriches every page of her debut novel with layers of meaning beyond mere action and intrigue.
"International Marshals" centers on Francesca Castaneda Muñoz, a vivacious yet physically disabled scientist leading the Beta Project—a research colony in the Oregon Territory under siege by Sanction forces. Desperate to restore protection from the International Marshals, Francesca embarks on a transformative journey that leads her to rededicating her life to Christ and discovering unexpected love. Opposite her stands Beaugart Ortan, a strategically brilliant marshal haunted by past regrets and his brother's mysterious disappearance. As Beau and his four-man team work to defend the Beta Project, Beau must overcome his internal struggles and learn to rely on God to navigate his growing connection with Francesca and fulfill his protective mission. Readers will discover how faith becomes the true weapon in this conflict, and how surrender to divine purpose reshapes lives in ways no military strategy could accomplish.
From the author, "I wanted to create a world where faith isn't separate from action, where characters must lean on God even as they fight for freedom. Francesca and Beau's journey reflects my own understanding that our greatest strength comes not from what we can do alone, but from what God can do through us when we trust Him completely."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda J. Ray's enthralling work equips readers with a thought-provoking exploration of freedom, faith, and human connection in an uncertain future. This imaginative narrative reminds us that even in our darkest hours, God's purpose endures.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "International Marshals" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ray, a nurse from Louisville, Kentucky, draws on her deep faith to infuse this speculative world with spiritual dimension and moral complexity. Her background working in healthcare has given her insight into human vulnerability and resilience, qualities she brings to her characters with authenticity and nuance. Writing has brought her closer to God, and that spiritual journey enriches every page of her debut novel with layers of meaning beyond mere action and intrigue.
"International Marshals" centers on Francesca Castaneda Muñoz, a vivacious yet physically disabled scientist leading the Beta Project—a research colony in the Oregon Territory under siege by Sanction forces. Desperate to restore protection from the International Marshals, Francesca embarks on a transformative journey that leads her to rededicating her life to Christ and discovering unexpected love. Opposite her stands Beaugart Ortan, a strategically brilliant marshal haunted by past regrets and his brother's mysterious disappearance. As Beau and his four-man team work to defend the Beta Project, Beau must overcome his internal struggles and learn to rely on God to navigate his growing connection with Francesca and fulfill his protective mission. Readers will discover how faith becomes the true weapon in this conflict, and how surrender to divine purpose reshapes lives in ways no military strategy could accomplish.
From the author, "I wanted to create a world where faith isn't separate from action, where characters must lean on God even as they fight for freedom. Francesca and Beau's journey reflects my own understanding that our greatest strength comes not from what we can do alone, but from what God can do through us when we trust Him completely."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda J. Ray's enthralling work equips readers with a thought-provoking exploration of freedom, faith, and human connection in an uncertain future. This imaginative narrative reminds us that even in our darkest hours, God's purpose endures.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "International Marshals" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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