Recent Release, "Pilgrims," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Neekita Chand, Explores a Realm Where Chosen Warriors Battle Darkness and Rescue the Innocent
South Melbourne, Australia, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Neekita Chand has completed a new book, "Pilgrims," which follows Jade, one of five pilgrims selected by God to minister to souls in the Harrows—a supernatural dimension where those who have passed from earth receive another chance to encounter Jesus and transition to heaven. Trained at the Sanctum, a sanctuary nestled in Te Anau, New Zealand and fortified by divine grace, these warriors embark on global missions alongside allies to champion truth, defend justice, and shield the vulnerable from Satan's designs and his servants.
Woven throughout Chand's narrative is her own profound calling to expose and combat a devastating evil: a worldwide child trafficking network engaged in satanic ritual abuse. Her characters confront this cabal's horrific practices: the extraction of Zylenium, a chemical substance harvested through torture that provides euphoria and physical restoration to those who exploit it. As Jade and her companions journey alongside God's warrior angels, they venture into unprecedented territories, liberated by divine authority to dismantle hidden darkness and rescue exploited children from unimaginable suffering.
"Pilgrims" illuminates themes of redemption, healing, and sacred purpose as characters confront their own inner wounds while fighting for justice on earth. Readers will discover an unflinching account of friendship, forgiveness, and resilience—a narrative that acknowledges both human fragility and the transformative power available through faith. This account reveals prophetic insights into spiritual warfare while equipping believers with scriptural foundations to resist evil in their own contexts.
"Through this story, the Holy Spirit revealed truths about darkness spreading globally and awakened my heart to God's heart for His children and His justice," said Chand. "My prayer is that 'Pilgrims' will stir readers to action, ignite movements of intercessory prayer, and empower the Church to stand firm during these critical times."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neekita Chand's inspiring work equips readers with spiritual insight and prophetic understanding for engaging darkness with faith and courage. This account calls believers toward justice and intercession during an urgent season.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Pilgrims" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Woven throughout Chand's narrative is her own profound calling to expose and combat a devastating evil: a worldwide child trafficking network engaged in satanic ritual abuse. Her characters confront this cabal's horrific practices: the extraction of Zylenium, a chemical substance harvested through torture that provides euphoria and physical restoration to those who exploit it. As Jade and her companions journey alongside God's warrior angels, they venture into unprecedented territories, liberated by divine authority to dismantle hidden darkness and rescue exploited children from unimaginable suffering.
"Pilgrims" illuminates themes of redemption, healing, and sacred purpose as characters confront their own inner wounds while fighting for justice on earth. Readers will discover an unflinching account of friendship, forgiveness, and resilience—a narrative that acknowledges both human fragility and the transformative power available through faith. This account reveals prophetic insights into spiritual warfare while equipping believers with scriptural foundations to resist evil in their own contexts.
"Through this story, the Holy Spirit revealed truths about darkness spreading globally and awakened my heart to God's heart for His children and His justice," said Chand. "My prayer is that 'Pilgrims' will stir readers to action, ignite movements of intercessory prayer, and empower the Church to stand firm during these critical times."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neekita Chand's inspiring work equips readers with spiritual insight and prophetic understanding for engaging darkness with faith and courage. This account calls believers toward justice and intercession during an urgent season.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Pilgrims" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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