Recent Release, "Quiet Moments with God," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kerry Ann Lindberg, Offers a Transformative Forty-Day Journey of Spiritual Intimacy
Albuquerque, NM, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kerry Ann Lindberg has completed a new book, "Quiet Moments with God," which offers a devotional experience designed to draw readers into deeper communion with their Creator. Through daily scripture reading, meditation, and reflective questions, this work establishes a framework for spiritual growth across forty consecutive days, guiding seekers toward renewed peace and tranquility through intentional time spent in God's presence.
Drawing from her own journey of faith and family life, Lindberg brings authentic warmth to this devotional practice. Her twenty-two years of marriage to her husband Paul, combined with her experience nurturing a blended family of five children in New Mexico, have shaped her understanding of what it means to prioritize connection—both with loved ones and with the Divine. Her gift of service and love for the outdoors reflect the balance she seeks to cultivate between action and stillness, between living fully and pausing to listen.
In "Quiet Moments with God," Lindberg explores the profound impact of consistent devotional practice on one's spiritual foundation. Beyond the daily structure of prayer and meditation, readers will discover a separate collection of the author's poetry: vulnerable verses that illuminate her innermost reflections and emotions. These intimate writings serve as both witness and invitation, encouraging others to honor their own sacred thoughts and feelings as they navigate their faith journeys.
"I believe that our relationship with God deepens most powerfully in the quiet spaces we create for Him," said Lindberg. "This devotional is my heartfelt offering to anyone seeking greater peace and a more authentic connection with their Creator through daily, meaningful engagement with Scripture."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kerry Ann Lindberg's spiritually nourishing work provides a structured yet flexible pathway for readers to experience genuine transformation through dedicated time with God. This devotional promises to anchor readers in purpose, peace, and spiritual clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-enriching work can purchase "Quiet Moments with God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her own journey of faith and family life, Lindberg brings authentic warmth to this devotional practice. Her twenty-two years of marriage to her husband Paul, combined with her experience nurturing a blended family of five children in New Mexico, have shaped her understanding of what it means to prioritize connection—both with loved ones and with the Divine. Her gift of service and love for the outdoors reflect the balance she seeks to cultivate between action and stillness, between living fully and pausing to listen.
In "Quiet Moments with God," Lindberg explores the profound impact of consistent devotional practice on one's spiritual foundation. Beyond the daily structure of prayer and meditation, readers will discover a separate collection of the author's poetry: vulnerable verses that illuminate her innermost reflections and emotions. These intimate writings serve as both witness and invitation, encouraging others to honor their own sacred thoughts and feelings as they navigate their faith journeys.
"I believe that our relationship with God deepens most powerfully in the quiet spaces we create for Him," said Lindberg. "This devotional is my heartfelt offering to anyone seeking greater peace and a more authentic connection with their Creator through daily, meaningful engagement with Scripture."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kerry Ann Lindberg's spiritually nourishing work provides a structured yet flexible pathway for readers to experience genuine transformation through dedicated time with God. This devotional promises to anchor readers in purpose, peace, and spiritual clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-enriching work can purchase "Quiet Moments with God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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