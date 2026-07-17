Recent Release, "Baby Hayes the Fatted Calf," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Pat Hancock Tells of Two Brothers Discovering What Truly Matters
Section, AL, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pat Hancock has completed a new book, "Baby Hayes the Fatted Calf," a tale that reimagines timeless themes of redemption and belonging through the eyes of two brothers with vastly different paths. Koty, consumed by selfish desires, convinces his wealthy and generous father to grant him his entire inheritance, only to embark on a series of extravagant hunts that leave him spiritually hollow and physically starving. When he finally returns home, desperate and broken, his father's response becomes an act of breathtaking grace; one that challenges everything his younger brother Keaton has come to understand about sacrifice and family.
Hancock, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother from Alabama, draws on her deep faith and love for worship to craft this meaningful narrative. Her connection to spiritual truths shines through every page, creating a work that resonates with readers seeking authentic explorations of grace and forgiveness. Through her storytelling, she invites audiences to reflect on their own journeys toward what truly sustains the human heart.
In "Baby Hayes the Fatted Calf", readers will encounter profound lessons about selflessness, unexpected mercy, and the transformative power of unconditional love. The stakes become intensely personal when Keaton discovers that his beloved animal—Baby Hayes, the fatted calf he has cherished and raised with care—faces an uncertain fate. What unfolds is a stirring examination of whether we possess the willingness to surrender what we hold most dear for the sake of another's restoration, and what that surrender ultimately reveals about our values and character.
"This story emerged from my desire to help readers of all ages understand that true fulfillment comes not from pursuing selfish ambitions, but from recognizing the depth of love that surrounds us and being willing to make sacrifices for those we care about," said Hancock.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Hancock's uplifting work speaks to the universal human longing for purpose and belonging. Readers will find themselves challenged to reconsider their own definitions of wealth and success.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Baby Hayes the Fatted Calf" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hancock, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother from Alabama, draws on her deep faith and love for worship to craft this meaningful narrative. Her connection to spiritual truths shines through every page, creating a work that resonates with readers seeking authentic explorations of grace and forgiveness. Through her storytelling, she invites audiences to reflect on their own journeys toward what truly sustains the human heart.
In "Baby Hayes the Fatted Calf", readers will encounter profound lessons about selflessness, unexpected mercy, and the transformative power of unconditional love. The stakes become intensely personal when Keaton discovers that his beloved animal—Baby Hayes, the fatted calf he has cherished and raised with care—faces an uncertain fate. What unfolds is a stirring examination of whether we possess the willingness to surrender what we hold most dear for the sake of another's restoration, and what that surrender ultimately reveals about our values and character.
"This story emerged from my desire to help readers of all ages understand that true fulfillment comes not from pursuing selfish ambitions, but from recognizing the depth of love that surrounds us and being willing to make sacrifices for those we care about," said Hancock.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Hancock's uplifting work speaks to the universal human longing for purpose and belonging. Readers will find themselves challenged to reconsider their own definitions of wealth and success.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Baby Hayes the Fatted Calf" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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