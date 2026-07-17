Recent Release, "Death Cheated Itself," from Christian Faith Publishing Author J. R. Manuel, Explores Survival and Redemption When Broken Lives Collide
Baton Rouge, LA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. R. Manuel has completed a new book, "Death Cheated Itself," continuing the compelling saga introduced in his previous work. The narrative follows Rahab, a woman whose dramatic transformation from a harlot in Jericho to a wife within one of Israel's most prominent families creates both profound opportunity and devastating internal conflict. Where her former life in Jericho rejected motherhood as incompatible with her profession, her new existence in Israel celebrates childbearing as every woman's sacred purpose. The psychological distance between these two worlds becomes the terrain where Rahab must navigate her marriage and identity.
Manuel draws from his understanding of human resilience and cultural displacement to craft authentically nuanced characters. His previous work established him as a storyteller capable of examining how fractured communities rebuild themselves, and this novel deepens that exploration through parallel storylines that illuminate different dimensions of survival and belonging.
In "Death Cheated Itself," readers encounter the continuation of struggles that transcend individual hardship. While Rahab faces the mental obstacles inherent in her extraordinary transition, a Bedouin clan from Manuel's earlier narrative carries the weight of integration—merging remnants of multiple groups into a cohesive community where survival remains perpetually uncertain. Both journeys unfold as intricate emotional passages, revealing how perseverance manifests differently across cultures and circumstances. Readers will discover that redemption requires more than escaping one's past; it demands the willingness to honor multiple truths simultaneously.
"In writing about Rahab's continued journey," said author J. R. Manuel, "I wanted readers to understand that transformation is not a destination but an ongoing negotiation with identity itself. Whether someone is building a new family or a new nation, the internal work of belonging never truly concludes."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. R. Manuel's evocative work invites readers into richly textured explorations of faith, belonging, and the price of new beginnings. This novel demonstrates that redemptive narratives can be simultaneously intimate and sweeping.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Death Cheated Itself" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Manuel draws from his understanding of human resilience and cultural displacement to craft authentically nuanced characters. His previous work established him as a storyteller capable of examining how fractured communities rebuild themselves, and this novel deepens that exploration through parallel storylines that illuminate different dimensions of survival and belonging.
In "Death Cheated Itself," readers encounter the continuation of struggles that transcend individual hardship. While Rahab faces the mental obstacles inherent in her extraordinary transition, a Bedouin clan from Manuel's earlier narrative carries the weight of integration—merging remnants of multiple groups into a cohesive community where survival remains perpetually uncertain. Both journeys unfold as intricate emotional passages, revealing how perseverance manifests differently across cultures and circumstances. Readers will discover that redemption requires more than escaping one's past; it demands the willingness to honor multiple truths simultaneously.
"In writing about Rahab's continued journey," said author J. R. Manuel, "I wanted readers to understand that transformation is not a destination but an ongoing negotiation with identity itself. Whether someone is building a new family or a new nation, the internal work of belonging never truly concludes."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. R. Manuel's evocative work invites readers into richly textured explorations of faith, belonging, and the price of new beginnings. This novel demonstrates that redemptive narratives can be simultaneously intimate and sweeping.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Death Cheated Itself" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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