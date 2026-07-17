Larissa Self’s Newly Released "The Piercing" is a Riveting Faith-Driven Thriller That Blends Archaeology, Prophecy, and Suspense

“The Piercing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larissa Self is an action-packed novel that follows a team of archaeologists as they pursue the legendary spear that pierced Christ’s side, drawing them into a dangerous world of ancient sects, hidden agendas, and biblical prophecy.