Larissa Self’s Newly Released "The Piercing" is a Riveting Faith-Driven Thriller That Blends Archaeology, Prophecy, and Suspense
“The Piercing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larissa Self is an action-packed novel that follows a team of archaeologists as they pursue the legendary spear that pierced Christ’s side, drawing them into a dangerous world of ancient sects, hidden agendas, and biblical prophecy.
Paradise, TX, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Piercing”: a fast-paced and thought-provoking Christian thriller that merges historical intrigue with spiritual depth. “The Piercing” is the creation of published author, Larissa Self, who lived with her mother and father and two siblings in Tripoli, Libya; Lagos, Nigeria; and Aberdeen, Scotland. She returned home to the United States when she turned eighteen, enrolling in college where she received an electronics degree. She homeschooled her three youngest children over the course of thirteen years and tutored math to other homeschooled students for five years. She began her writing career as a way to share her faith. Since then, she has published two series: The Riley Cooper Series of Hope and Open Your Eyes. Larissa currently resides in Texas with her husband David, five dogs, and four cats.
Larissa Self shares, “Archaeologist Quinn McMaster has spent years proving biblical history. When he is hired to find the spear that pierced Jesus’s side, Quinn knows he’ll need help. Reuniting with his two best friends wouldn’t be easy, especially knowing he was the reason they had parted ways. Archaeology, however, was a drug none of them could resist, and the three friends put aside their differences to set out on the greatest archaeological find of their lives.
Unaware of the danger that awaits them, Quinn, Habi, and Stewart find themselves immersed in the terrifying world of ancient sects. What began as a simple search for the Holy Lance had morphed into a massive explosion of different ideologies, beliefs, and interpretations of the book of Daniel’s end-time prophecy. Armed with only their courage and biblical knowledge, Quinn and his friends are tested as they try to derail what has been in the works for centuries—a biblical war of epic proportions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa Self’s new book offers readers a gripping blend of adventure, faith, and mystery, inviting them into a high-stakes journey where history and prophecy collide and every discovery carries eternal consequences.
Consumers can purchase “The Piercing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Piercing”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Larissa Self shares, “Archaeologist Quinn McMaster has spent years proving biblical history. When he is hired to find the spear that pierced Jesus’s side, Quinn knows he’ll need help. Reuniting with his two best friends wouldn’t be easy, especially knowing he was the reason they had parted ways. Archaeology, however, was a drug none of them could resist, and the three friends put aside their differences to set out on the greatest archaeological find of their lives.
Unaware of the danger that awaits them, Quinn, Habi, and Stewart find themselves immersed in the terrifying world of ancient sects. What began as a simple search for the Holy Lance had morphed into a massive explosion of different ideologies, beliefs, and interpretations of the book of Daniel’s end-time prophecy. Armed with only their courage and biblical knowledge, Quinn and his friends are tested as they try to derail what has been in the works for centuries—a biblical war of epic proportions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa Self’s new book offers readers a gripping blend of adventure, faith, and mystery, inviting them into a high-stakes journey where history and prophecy collide and every discovery carries eternal consequences.
Consumers can purchase “The Piercing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Piercing”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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