Recent release, "The Ten Commandments," from Christian Faith Publishing Author WPD WISDOM PURPOSE DETERMINATION Shows Young Readers God's Loving Guidance
Detroit, MI, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- WPD WISDOM PURPOSE DETERMINATION has completed a new book, "The Ten Commandments," designed to help children understand God's timeless instructions through engaging narratives and colorful illustrations. The story follows a cast of relatable characters on simple adventures that reveal a profound truth: God's commandments are not merely rules imposed from above, but rather loving guidance meant to help us navigate life with integrity, compassion, and purpose.
WPD WISDOM PURPOSE DETERMINATION draws from a deep commitment to making spiritual concepts accessible and meaningful for young minds. With sensitivity to how children learn best, the author weaves biblical truths into everyday situations that resonate with their experiences and challenges, creating a bridge between faith and daily life.
"The Ten Commandments" explores themes of honoring parents, speaking truthfully, keeping promises, sharing generously, and placing God at the center of our hearts. Through these stories, children discover how God's wisdom applies to their choices—from school friendships to family interactions. Readers will gain insight into why obedience to God's commandments leads to flourishing relationships, personal integrity, and a life rooted in love rather than fear.
From the author, "My hope is that children will see God's commandments not as restrictions limiting their joy, but as a loving Father's instructions that protect them and help them become the best versions of themselves. Each story is an invitation to grow in faith and understanding."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this thoughtful work equips parents and educators with a valuable resource for spiritual formation. This book transforms abstract commandments into concrete lessons that young hearts can embrace and apply.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Ten Commandments" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
WPD WISDOM PURPOSE DETERMINATION draws from a deep commitment to making spiritual concepts accessible and meaningful for young minds. With sensitivity to how children learn best, the author weaves biblical truths into everyday situations that resonate with their experiences and challenges, creating a bridge between faith and daily life.
"The Ten Commandments" explores themes of honoring parents, speaking truthfully, keeping promises, sharing generously, and placing God at the center of our hearts. Through these stories, children discover how God's wisdom applies to their choices—from school friendships to family interactions. Readers will gain insight into why obedience to God's commandments leads to flourishing relationships, personal integrity, and a life rooted in love rather than fear.
From the author, "My hope is that children will see God's commandments not as restrictions limiting their joy, but as a loving Father's instructions that protect them and help them become the best versions of themselves. Each story is an invitation to grow in faith and understanding."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this thoughtful work equips parents and educators with a valuable resource for spiritual formation. This book transforms abstract commandments into concrete lessons that young hearts can embrace and apply.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Ten Commandments" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories