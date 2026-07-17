Recent Release, "The Truth Revealed," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dove West, Explores Hidden Identities and Discovering One's True Self
Richmond, VA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dove West has completed a new book, titled, "The Truth Revealed," a poignant narrative that opens with a devastating moment: young Julia is kidnapped just days before her eighth birthday, stolen from everything she knows. Trauma fractures her memory, and she emerges into a new life under the name Samantha, unaware of the desperate family members who have never abandoned hope of finding her. After her tenth birthday, fragmentary memories and unexplained dreams begin to penetrate the carefully constructed walls of silence surrounding her existence, awakening questions that demand answers.
The author brings a lifetime of dedication, faith, and community to this work. Having over 20 years of experience in public education, and volunteering to teach both adults and children in the church setting, Dove West carries a deep commitment to guiding others toward truth and healing. Her passion for Biblical study and her gift for encouraging those around her infuse this narrative with spiritual depth and authenticity, creating a story that honors both the emotional complexity of human experience and the redemptive possibilities of divine grace.
"The Truth Revealed" examines the central questions that define human longing: What does genuine belonging mean? How can we extend forgiveness for acts that seem beyond reconciliation? The novel traces two families through heartbreak and restoration, revealing how faith illuminates the darkest passages of our lives. Readers will discover a stirring exploration of loss and recovery, witnessing how love possesses the extraordinary capacity to mend what time has fractured.
"This inspiring story came from a divine spark to create a fictional narrative that showcases how faith can uplift us during life's toughest moments," said West. "I hope readers dive into The Truth Revealed and uncover what truth means for them. Could it be linked to Julia's journey of rediscovering herself or her newfound understanding of Jesus?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dove West's emotionally resonant work offers readers a profound meditation on identity, forgiveness, and spiritual restoration. This tender narrative demonstrates the transformative power of truth and the boundless nature of parental love across impossible distances.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Truth Revealed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings a lifetime of dedication, faith, and community to this work. Having over 20 years of experience in public education, and volunteering to teach both adults and children in the church setting, Dove West carries a deep commitment to guiding others toward truth and healing. Her passion for Biblical study and her gift for encouraging those around her infuse this narrative with spiritual depth and authenticity, creating a story that honors both the emotional complexity of human experience and the redemptive possibilities of divine grace.
"The Truth Revealed" examines the central questions that define human longing: What does genuine belonging mean? How can we extend forgiveness for acts that seem beyond reconciliation? The novel traces two families through heartbreak and restoration, revealing how faith illuminates the darkest passages of our lives. Readers will discover a stirring exploration of loss and recovery, witnessing how love possesses the extraordinary capacity to mend what time has fractured.
"This inspiring story came from a divine spark to create a fictional narrative that showcases how faith can uplift us during life's toughest moments," said West. "I hope readers dive into The Truth Revealed and uncover what truth means for them. Could it be linked to Julia's journey of rediscovering herself or her newfound understanding of Jesus?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dove West's emotionally resonant work offers readers a profound meditation on identity, forgiveness, and spiritual restoration. This tender narrative demonstrates the transformative power of truth and the boundless nature of parental love across impossible distances.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Truth Revealed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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