Aaron Colbert’s Newly Released "Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1" is a Visionary Work That Blends Cosmic Mythology, Spiritual Allegory, and Dystopian Science Fiction
“Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aaron Colbert is a sweeping science fiction novel that explores the fate of humanity, the nature of creation, and the struggle between light and darkness through a richly imagined universe and unforgettable characters.
Churchville, MD, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1”: a powerful and imaginative tale that weaves theology, futurism, and cosmic drama into a gripping story of hope, consequence, and divine purpose. “Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1” is the creation of published author, Aaron Colbert, an American novelist with Albinism. He has been blessed to spend over 35 years as a Defense Contractor, and a Federal Civil Servant. He received his BA in Physics, from Kutztown University. Two of his most enduring qualities are his endless imagination, and his spiritual faith. He now lives in Maryland with his wife. Aaron or Aa as his family calls him, grew up in Long Branch and Tinton Falls, New Jersey. He has an abiding love for the water. His next dream is to one day travel the world, meet people, eat wonderful food, and continue to embrace and write about as many cultures as he can.
Aaron Colbert shares, “Earth struggles to live, sadly our planet is the last bastion to the second most gifted and destructive beings of the cosmos “the Immortals Extinct.” of which man is a direct diminished descendant. The Immortal Extinct once ruled the cosmos without contest, but they ignored the Eternal SOURCE. However, the Eternal SOURCE placed within the Immortals Extinct ranks, a genuine autonomous redemption in the form of the Albino InnSaei. InnSaei is not a hero in the typical sense but is an extraordinarily singular being that must first learn to love and believe in himself even when all have labeled him abnormal by their thoughts, words, and deeds. Through thousands of millennia, the Immortals Extinct and other powerful Universal Kinds errant passions have created a complete catastrophic state, but rather than repent their ways and obey the Eternal SOURCE for salvation’s sake, they secretly choose to hunt and control InnSaei for their own destructive purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aaron Colbert’s new book is a compelling installment to the “Testament of the One” series. Through layered storytelling, philosophical reflection, and vivid world-building, Colbert crafts a narrative that challenges readers to consider humanity’s origins, the consequences of moral failure, and the possibility of divine intervention in a fractured universe.
Consumers can purchase “Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Aaron Colbert shares, “Earth struggles to live, sadly our planet is the last bastion to the second most gifted and destructive beings of the cosmos “the Immortals Extinct.” of which man is a direct diminished descendant. The Immortal Extinct once ruled the cosmos without contest, but they ignored the Eternal SOURCE. However, the Eternal SOURCE placed within the Immortals Extinct ranks, a genuine autonomous redemption in the form of the Albino InnSaei. InnSaei is not a hero in the typical sense but is an extraordinarily singular being that must first learn to love and believe in himself even when all have labeled him abnormal by their thoughts, words, and deeds. Through thousands of millennia, the Immortals Extinct and other powerful Universal Kinds errant passions have created a complete catastrophic state, but rather than repent their ways and obey the Eternal SOURCE for salvation’s sake, they secretly choose to hunt and control InnSaei for their own destructive purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aaron Colbert’s new book is a compelling installment to the “Testament of the One” series. Through layered storytelling, philosophical reflection, and vivid world-building, Colbert crafts a narrative that challenges readers to consider humanity’s origins, the consequences of moral failure, and the possibility of divine intervention in a fractured universe.
Consumers can purchase “Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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