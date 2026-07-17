Aaron Colbert’s Newly Released "Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1" is a Visionary Work That Blends Cosmic Mythology, Spiritual Allegory, and Dystopian Science Fiction

“Origins: Second Edition, Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aaron Colbert is a sweeping science fiction novel that explores the fate of humanity, the nature of creation, and the struggle between light and darkness through a richly imagined universe and unforgettable characters.