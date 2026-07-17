Recent Release, "The Poetic Testimony...," from Christine Cross, is a Spiritually Rich Collection Inviting Meditation on Faith, Love, and Divine Grace
Las Vegas, NV, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christine Cross has completed a new book, "The Poetic Testimony of Christine Cross" that weaves together her personal reflections on faith and her relationship with Jesus Christ and her Heavenly Father. Through eloquent verse, she explores the celestial conflict of heaven's war and the redemptive power of Christ's crucifixion, while celebrating the tender mercies and soulmate connections that sustain us through life's journey.
Drawing from her own experiences and deepening spiritual conviction, Christine brings an authentic voice to her work. Her poetic expressions emerge from a heart committed to sharing how faith transforms understanding and illuminates the path toward inner peace and genuine contentment.
"The Poetic Testimony of Christine Cross" offers readers a stirring exploration of how simple joys and divine love intertwine to create meaning. Through these pages, Christine reveals the importance of recognizing our shared identity as God's children, while extending an encouraging call to both those already walking in faith and those still seeking their way toward the light.
"I have written these poems to remind us all of the eternal nature of God's love and the transformative power it holds in our daily lives," said Cross.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Cross's faith-filled work provides solace and encouragement to readers seeking deeper spiritual connection. Her testimony stands as a beacon for those yearning to understand the profound happiness available through faith and community.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Poetic Testimony of Christine Cross" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her own experiences and deepening spiritual conviction, Christine brings an authentic voice to her work. Her poetic expressions emerge from a heart committed to sharing how faith transforms understanding and illuminates the path toward inner peace and genuine contentment.
"The Poetic Testimony of Christine Cross" offers readers a stirring exploration of how simple joys and divine love intertwine to create meaning. Through these pages, Christine reveals the importance of recognizing our shared identity as God's children, while extending an encouraging call to both those already walking in faith and those still seeking their way toward the light.
"I have written these poems to remind us all of the eternal nature of God's love and the transformative power it holds in our daily lives," said Cross.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Cross's faith-filled work provides solace and encouragement to readers seeking deeper spiritual connection. Her testimony stands as a beacon for those yearning to understand the profound happiness available through faith and community.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Poetic Testimony of Christine Cross" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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