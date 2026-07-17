Verline Clark Moore’s Newly Released "Journey to My New Home" is a Heartwarming Educational Story That Builds Emotional Intelligence, Resilience, and Kindness
“Journey to My New Home: An Interactive Workbook Teaching Real-Life Lessons for Ages 6–10” Verline Clark Moore is an engaging educational resource that combines storytelling, self-reflection, and interactive activities to help children develop empathy, responsibility, emotional awareness, and essential life skills.
Antioch, CA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Journey to My New Home: An Interactive Workbook Teaching Real-Life Lessons for Children Ages 6–10": is a thoughtful and interactive learning experience for young minds. Created by published author, Verline Clark Moore, , this interactive workbook reflects her lifelong commitment to serving others with compassion and purpose. A successful entrepreneur, educator, caregiver, longtime substitute teacher, and devoted mother and grandmother, Moore is admired for her strength, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to family and community.
Verline finds great joy in teaching children and cherishes every opportunity to inspire a love of learning while guiding young minds as they grow. For her, educating the next generation is both a privilege and a calling, and she is deeply grateful for the opportunity to help shape their futures.
The Young King Series is designed as a teaching resource for educators, parents, counselors, psychologists, literacy programs, and families. It is intended to be a meaningful resource that can be shared and passed down from one generation to the next. This workbook helps children ages 6–10 learn valuable life lessons in a fun, engaging, and interactive way. Through stories, activities, reflection exercises, and puzzles, children discover the importance of kindness, responsibility, resilience, and emotional awareness.
The series was inspired by children’s natural love for animals. Using a beloved pet as the main character creates a relatable and enjoyable learning experience that captures young readers’ attention while reinforcing important values. Journey to My New Home provides children with practical tools to recognize, understand, and apply real-life lessons in their everyday lives. Through its interactive approach, the workbook encourages personal growth, positive character development, and skills that can benefit children for years to come.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Verline Clark Moore’s new book offers families, classrooms, and programs a meaningful resource for nurturing emotional growth and character development in young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Journey to My New Home: Interactive workbook teaching real-life lessons for ages six to ten.” at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores, and major online retailers, including ,Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey to My New Home: Interactive workbook teaching real-life lessons for ages six to ten.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Verline finds great joy in teaching children and cherishes every opportunity to inspire a love of learning while guiding young minds as they grow. For her, educating the next generation is both a privilege and a calling, and she is deeply grateful for the opportunity to help shape their futures.
The Young King Series is designed as a teaching resource for educators, parents, counselors, psychologists, literacy programs, and families. It is intended to be a meaningful resource that can be shared and passed down from one generation to the next. This workbook helps children ages 6–10 learn valuable life lessons in a fun, engaging, and interactive way. Through stories, activities, reflection exercises, and puzzles, children discover the importance of kindness, responsibility, resilience, and emotional awareness.
The series was inspired by children’s natural love for animals. Using a beloved pet as the main character creates a relatable and enjoyable learning experience that captures young readers’ attention while reinforcing important values. Journey to My New Home provides children with practical tools to recognize, understand, and apply real-life lessons in their everyday lives. Through its interactive approach, the workbook encourages personal growth, positive character development, and skills that can benefit children for years to come.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Verline Clark Moore’s new book offers families, classrooms, and programs a meaningful resource for nurturing emotional growth and character development in young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Journey to My New Home: Interactive workbook teaching real-life lessons for ages six to ten.” at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores, and major online retailers, including ,Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey to My New Home: Interactive workbook teaching real-life lessons for ages six to ten.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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