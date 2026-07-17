Verline Clark Moore’s Newly Released "Journey to My New Home" is a Heartwarming Educational Story That Builds Emotional Intelligence, Resilience, and Kindness

“Journey to My New Home: An Interactive Workbook Teaching Real-Life Lessons for Ages 6–10” Verline Clark Moore is an engaging educational resource that combines storytelling, self-reflection, and interactive activities to help children develop empathy, responsibility, emotional awareness, and essential life skills.