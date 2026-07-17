Recent Release, "The Bubblegum Tree," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Brenda Oney Morris, Follows a Curious Boy Learning Life's Seasons from His Grandfather
Bishop, CA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Oney Morris has completed a new book, "The Bubblegum Tree," a charming story that follows Troy as he navigates the passages of childhood while drawing wisdom from the generations before him. Through his adventures and observations, Troy discovers that life's most precious moments often arrive wrapped in unexpected gifts, teaching him lessons that will shape his understanding of the world around him.
As a proud multitasking mom of six, Brenda knows firsthand the rhythms of family life and the importance of passing down values across generations. Her experience shepherding her own children through their formative years infuses this narrative with authentic emotion and genuine warmth. Living with her husband, children, and various animals in a beautiful corner of America, she brings a grounded, relatable perspective to storytelling that resonates with families seeking meaningful connection.
"The Bubblegum Tree" explores profound themes of faith, family bonds, and discovering grace in the everyday moments that matter most. As Troy learns to trust in what he cannot see and to find strength in his grandfather's steady guidance, readers will witness how a simple tree becomes a symbol of enduring love and spiritual growth. This heartwarming narrative reminds us that the greatest treasures are not things we can hold in our hands, but the connections we nurture in our hearts.
"I wanted to create a story that would spark children's imaginations while planting seeds of faith and family values in their hearts," said Morris. "Through Troy's journey, I hope young readers discover that life's most beautiful moments often teach us the most important lessons."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Oney Morris's delightful work enriches young readers with messages of love, faith, and wonder. This enchanting story will tickle imaginations and warm hearts across generations.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Bubblegum Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a proud multitasking mom of six, Brenda knows firsthand the rhythms of family life and the importance of passing down values across generations. Her experience shepherding her own children through their formative years infuses this narrative with authentic emotion and genuine warmth. Living with her husband, children, and various animals in a beautiful corner of America, she brings a grounded, relatable perspective to storytelling that resonates with families seeking meaningful connection.
"The Bubblegum Tree" explores profound themes of faith, family bonds, and discovering grace in the everyday moments that matter most. As Troy learns to trust in what he cannot see and to find strength in his grandfather's steady guidance, readers will witness how a simple tree becomes a symbol of enduring love and spiritual growth. This heartwarming narrative reminds us that the greatest treasures are not things we can hold in our hands, but the connections we nurture in our hearts.
"I wanted to create a story that would spark children's imaginations while planting seeds of faith and family values in their hearts," said Morris. "Through Troy's journey, I hope young readers discover that life's most beautiful moments often teach us the most important lessons."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Oney Morris's delightful work enriches young readers with messages of love, faith, and wonder. This enchanting story will tickle imaginations and warm hearts across generations.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Bubblegum Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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