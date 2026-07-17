Aubrey Ray Vaughan’s Newly Released "From Hell Street to Heaven’s Gate" is a Stirring Memoir of Redemption, Ministry, and the Transforming Power of Christ

“From Hell Street to Heaven’s Gate” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aubrey Ray Vaughan is an inspiring true account of hardship, salvation, and lifelong service, tracing one man’s journey from broken beginnings to a life devoted to sharing hope and deliverance through Jesus Christ.