Recent Release, "Write It Down, Pray It Down," Invites Readers Into a Transformative Journey of Healing Through Journaled Reflections and Spiritual Restoration
Hayward, CA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ariel L. Nelson has completed a new book, "Write It Down, Pray It Down"—a candid exploration of trauma, self-discovery, and the redemptive power of writing. From childhood's quiet battles to young adulthood's tumultuous inner struggles, Nelson chronicles her experiences with depression, body image concerns, grief and discovering her relationship with God. Rooted in her personal journals and reflective practice, this work weaves together raw vulnerability with moments of prayer, affirmations, and the strengthening presence of community support.
Nelson's journey began in Berkeley, California, where she felt called to writing from her earliest years. When sexual assault disrupted her childhood at age six, she discovered that writing became her lifeline—a sacred tool for processing overwhelming emotions and navigating her path forward. Through therapy at eleven and continued creative practice, she learned to transform her pain into purpose, recognizing that God had a purpose for her beyond what she could imagine. This purpose would help to not only restore her but others.
"Write It Down, Pray It Down" explores the interconnected themes of surrender, resilience, and the possibility of wholeness. This book serves as both memoir and love letter to the wounded child within, offering readers practical wisdom alongside intimate storytelling. Those seeking to heal their own inner landscapes will discover that transformation occurs when we commit to the courageous process of facing our past and choosing growth over captivity.
"This book emerged from my understanding that our greatest obstacles can become our greatest foundations," said Nelson. "I wanted to create a space where readers recognize they are not alone in their struggles, and where healing becomes not just possible, but inevitable when we surrender to the process and trust in God's restoration."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ariel L. Nelson's authentic work provides readers with both encouragement and practical tools for their own healing journeys. This testament to resilience will inspire countless individuals to reclaim their narratives and discover empowerment beyond their trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Write It Down, Pray It Down" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nelson's journey began in Berkeley, California, where she felt called to writing from her earliest years. When sexual assault disrupted her childhood at age six, she discovered that writing became her lifeline—a sacred tool for processing overwhelming emotions and navigating her path forward. Through therapy at eleven and continued creative practice, she learned to transform her pain into purpose, recognizing that God had a purpose for her beyond what she could imagine. This purpose would help to not only restore her but others.
"Write It Down, Pray It Down" explores the interconnected themes of surrender, resilience, and the possibility of wholeness. This book serves as both memoir and love letter to the wounded child within, offering readers practical wisdom alongside intimate storytelling. Those seeking to heal their own inner landscapes will discover that transformation occurs when we commit to the courageous process of facing our past and choosing growth over captivity.
"This book emerged from my understanding that our greatest obstacles can become our greatest foundations," said Nelson. "I wanted to create a space where readers recognize they are not alone in their struggles, and where healing becomes not just possible, but inevitable when we surrender to the process and trust in God's restoration."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ariel L. Nelson's authentic work provides readers with both encouragement and practical tools for their own healing journeys. This testament to resilience will inspire countless individuals to reclaim their narratives and discover empowerment beyond their trauma.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Write It Down, Pray It Down" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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