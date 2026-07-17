Recent Release, "The Human Soul," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Randy Paige, Explores Humanity's Most Sacred Possession Through Pastoral Wisdom and Theology
Sneads Ferry, NC, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Randy Paige has completed a new book, "The Human Soul": An Owner's Manual, which traces the journey of the human soul from conception through eternity. Grounded in extensive biblical scholarship and Christian theology, this work presents over 1500 scripture references alongside Greek and Hebrew word studies, pastoral narratives, personal testimonies, and reflective illustrations. The manual approach offers readers practical tools for understanding this most precious gift from God: the vital connection between finite beings and their eternal Creator.
With forty-one years of ordained ministry experience, Randy Paige brings a pastor's heart to this illuminating examination. His academic credentials include a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary, with formative study at New College Divinity School in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a Doctorate in Marriage and Family Counseling from Gordon Conwell Seminary. Drawing from decades of spiritual leadership, counseling wisdom, and genuine care for human flourishing, Paige crafts a comprehensive guide that honors both intellectual rigor and the soul's deepest longings.
Through "The Human Soul," readers encounter thought-provoking questions about identity, purpose, and destiny. Paige explores the sacred arena where humans made of dust encounter the divine, wrestling with life's eternal struggles while breathing what he describes as divine air. Readers will discover how their soul originates at conception, sustains their lifeline to God throughout earthly existence, and departs at death—ultimately confronting the ultimate question: what becomes of our soul beyond mortality? This exploration offers seekers and believers alike a transformative opportunity to become deeply acquainted with life's greatest gift.
"My hope for readers," said Paige, "is to use this book as an owner's manual; to become as knowledgeable of life's greatest gift as possible, the human soul, the sacred arena where humans made of dust come alive and wrestle with life, a seemingly eternal struggle."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Paige's enlightening work equips readers with comprehensive understanding of the soul's nature, origin, and eternal significance. This resource invites both spiritual seekers and devoted believers to encounter profound truths that reshape how they understand themselves and their connection to God.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Human Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With forty-one years of ordained ministry experience, Randy Paige brings a pastor's heart to this illuminating examination. His academic credentials include a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary, with formative study at New College Divinity School in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a Doctorate in Marriage and Family Counseling from Gordon Conwell Seminary. Drawing from decades of spiritual leadership, counseling wisdom, and genuine care for human flourishing, Paige crafts a comprehensive guide that honors both intellectual rigor and the soul's deepest longings.
Through "The Human Soul," readers encounter thought-provoking questions about identity, purpose, and destiny. Paige explores the sacred arena where humans made of dust encounter the divine, wrestling with life's eternal struggles while breathing what he describes as divine air. Readers will discover how their soul originates at conception, sustains their lifeline to God throughout earthly existence, and departs at death—ultimately confronting the ultimate question: what becomes of our soul beyond mortality? This exploration offers seekers and believers alike a transformative opportunity to become deeply acquainted with life's greatest gift.
"My hope for readers," said Paige, "is to use this book as an owner's manual; to become as knowledgeable of life's greatest gift as possible, the human soul, the sacred arena where humans made of dust come alive and wrestle with life, a seemingly eternal struggle."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Paige's enlightening work equips readers with comprehensive understanding of the soul's nature, origin, and eternal significance. This resource invites both spiritual seekers and devoted believers to encounter profound truths that reshape how they understand themselves and their connection to God.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Human Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories