Recent Release, "One-Thumb Theology," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Lt. Col. William M. "Spike" Jones, Presents a Spiritual Resource Crafted on an iPhone
Powder Springs, GA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lt. Col. William M. 'Spike' Jones (USAF, Retired) has completed his new work, "One-Thumb Theology": Yahweh on My Phone, an innovative collection of Facebook posts rooted in Scripture passages that captured his attention during consistent daily Bible study. This resourceful volume transforms portable technology into a vessel for spiritual engagement, demonstrating how meaningful theological reflection can flourish within contemporary digital spaces. Each post reflects the author's dedicated practice of mining God's Word for profound truths, creating accessible ministry content for modern believers.
Throughout a distinguished military career spanning decades in the United States Air Force, Lt. Col. Jones developed the discipline and devotion that now characterize his spiritual practice. His commitment to scriptural study has deepened over years of intentional reflection, culminating in this unique project that merges faith exploration with technological accessibility. The author's background instilled within him both precision and purpose—qualities evident in his thoughtful examination of biblical passages.
"One-Thumb Theology" invites readers into an intimate exploration of Scripture's contemporary relevance, complete with discussion prompts that encourage deeper theological conversation and community engagement. Readers will uncover how ancient biblical wisdom speaks directly to modern life, discovering fresh insights into God's character and purpose. The stakes are simple yet profound: in our distraction-filled era, this work offers a contemplative pathway toward strengthened faith and meaningful connection with Scripture through the very devices that often fragment our spiritual attention.
"What began as personal devotional practice evolved into a ministry that could reach others through the platforms they already inhabit," said the author "My hope is that these reflections demonstrate Scripture's living power in our daily lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this innovative work equips believers with accessible theological insights and community discussion tools. This resource transforms smartphone use into an instrument for spiritual growth and scriptural engagement.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase "One-Thumb Theology" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout a distinguished military career spanning decades in the United States Air Force, Lt. Col. Jones developed the discipline and devotion that now characterize his spiritual practice. His commitment to scriptural study has deepened over years of intentional reflection, culminating in this unique project that merges faith exploration with technological accessibility. The author's background instilled within him both precision and purpose—qualities evident in his thoughtful examination of biblical passages.
"One-Thumb Theology" invites readers into an intimate exploration of Scripture's contemporary relevance, complete with discussion prompts that encourage deeper theological conversation and community engagement. Readers will uncover how ancient biblical wisdom speaks directly to modern life, discovering fresh insights into God's character and purpose. The stakes are simple yet profound: in our distraction-filled era, this work offers a contemplative pathway toward strengthened faith and meaningful connection with Scripture through the very devices that often fragment our spiritual attention.
"What began as personal devotional practice evolved into a ministry that could reach others through the platforms they already inhabit," said the author "My hope is that these reflections demonstrate Scripture's living power in our daily lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this innovative work equips believers with accessible theological insights and community discussion tools. This resource transforms smartphone use into an instrument for spiritual growth and scriptural engagement.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase "One-Thumb Theology" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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