Recent Release, "My Foster Grandmother," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Wilma Kay Kidd, Shares How a Foster Grandmother's Love Transforms a Boy's Life
St. Albans, WV, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wilma Kay Kidd has completed a new book, "My Foster Grandmother," which tells the touching story of Charlie, a ten-year-old boy struggling through a world of despair. When an elderly woman enters his life as a foster grandmother, everything changes. Through her presence, Charlie discovers the profound gifts of love, acceptance, and genuine direction that reshape his entire future.
The author draws from her own deep faith and life experience to craft this narrative. At eighty-one years old, Wilma has spent decades nurturing her love of reading, writing, and biblical study. As a devoted member of Highlawn Baptist Church in St. Albans, West Virginia, she brings a spiritually grounded perspective to stories about family, redemption, and human connection. Her commitment to understanding life's deeper truths infuses every page of this work.
"My Foster Grandmother" explores themes of familial bonds that transcend biology, the healing power of unconditional acceptance, and the ripple effects of kindness across generations. Readers will follow Charlie's remarkable journey as he grows from a lost child into a renowned psychology professor driven by passion to help other teens aging out of the foster care system. This testament to transformation reveals how one person's compassion can fundamentally alter another's destiny and inspire a lifetime of meaningful service.
"I wanted to honor the profound impact that foster families have on the lives they touch," said Kidd. "Charlie's story is a celebration of how love and acceptance can redirect a life from despair toward purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wilma Kay Kidd's heartwarming work affirms the redemptive power of family bonds and mentorship. Readers will discover that hope and belonging can flourish even in the darkest circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "My Foster Grandmother" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author draws from her own deep faith and life experience to craft this narrative. At eighty-one years old, Wilma has spent decades nurturing her love of reading, writing, and biblical study. As a devoted member of Highlawn Baptist Church in St. Albans, West Virginia, she brings a spiritually grounded perspective to stories about family, redemption, and human connection. Her commitment to understanding life's deeper truths infuses every page of this work.
"My Foster Grandmother" explores themes of familial bonds that transcend biology, the healing power of unconditional acceptance, and the ripple effects of kindness across generations. Readers will follow Charlie's remarkable journey as he grows from a lost child into a renowned psychology professor driven by passion to help other teens aging out of the foster care system. This testament to transformation reveals how one person's compassion can fundamentally alter another's destiny and inspire a lifetime of meaningful service.
"I wanted to honor the profound impact that foster families have on the lives they touch," said Kidd. "Charlie's story is a celebration of how love and acceptance can redirect a life from despair toward purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wilma Kay Kidd's heartwarming work affirms the redemptive power of family bonds and mentorship. Readers will discover that hope and belonging can flourish even in the darkest circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "My Foster Grandmother" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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