Recent Release, "And Then There Was Me," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Linda Sammons, Explores Discovering ADHD in Adulthood and Navigating Life's Demands
Wilmington, DE, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Sammons has completed a new book, titled, "And Then There Was Me: An ADHD Survival Story," a candid account of her journey toward understanding the learning differences that shaped her academic and personal life. Through reflective prose, Sammons chronicles her experiences navigating college and beyond while struggling with undiagnosed challenges, illustrating how perseverance and self-discovery become essential tools for survival.
Drawing on her professional background in criminal justice and her current work in high school education, Sammons brings authenticity to her narrative. Her years of interacting with young people have deepened her commitment to sharing meaningful stories that resonate with students and adults alike. She brings both personal insight and professional perspective to this deeply honest account of resilience.
"And Then There Was Me" unveils the profound impact of recognizing ADHD in one's late thirties, exploring the adaptation strategies Sammons employed to overcome recurring obstacles. Readers will discover how understanding oneself becomes the cornerstone of independence, and how sharing one's struggles can illuminate pathways for others facing similar battles. This testimonial work addresses the universal theme of finding answers to life's most perplexing challenges.
"My story is ultimately about the realization that answers can come at unexpected times in life, and that understanding ourselves—no matter when it happens—opens doors we never knew existed," said Sammons.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Sammons's enlightening work equips readers with perspective on resilience and self-discovery. This narrative inspires those facing undiagnosed challenges to seek understanding and embrace their unique journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "And Then There Was Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing on her professional background in criminal justice and her current work in high school education, Sammons brings authenticity to her narrative. Her years of interacting with young people have deepened her commitment to sharing meaningful stories that resonate with students and adults alike. She brings both personal insight and professional perspective to this deeply honest account of resilience.
"And Then There Was Me" unveils the profound impact of recognizing ADHD in one's late thirties, exploring the adaptation strategies Sammons employed to overcome recurring obstacles. Readers will discover how understanding oneself becomes the cornerstone of independence, and how sharing one's struggles can illuminate pathways for others facing similar battles. This testimonial work addresses the universal theme of finding answers to life's most perplexing challenges.
"My story is ultimately about the realization that answers can come at unexpected times in life, and that understanding ourselves—no matter when it happens—opens doors we never knew existed," said Sammons.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Sammons's enlightening work equips readers with perspective on resilience and self-discovery. This narrative inspires those facing undiagnosed challenges to seek understanding and embrace their unique journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "And Then There Was Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories