Recent Release, "God Created That!" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Amanda Scales-Conklin, Helps Children Recognize Their Worth Through God's Creation
Lawrenceburg, KY, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Scales-Conklin has completed a new book, "God Created That!", a celebration of divine creation that opens children's eyes to the magnificent world surrounding them—from soaring mountains to glimmering stars—while directing their gaze inward to discover their own sacred value. The narrative weaves together the splendor of nature with an intimate message about each child's unique place in God's design, reminding young readers that they are fearfully and wonderfully made.
As a Christian school counselor in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Amanda brings authentic compassion and professional insight into her writing. Her years of working directly with children have shaped her conviction that young hearts need to hear transformative truths about their inherent worth and purpose. A devoted boy mom, she channels her personal experiences and her passion for nurturing confident, faith-filled children into her storytelling, creating narratives that resonate with both parents and kids seeking affirmation and spiritual grounding.
"God Created That!" addresses a profound need in children's literature: the intersection of environmental wonder and personal identity. Through its pages, readers will discover that they are not merely observers of creation but beloved participants in God's grand design: created intentionally, valued deeply, and equipped with purpose. The book plants seeds of confidence and faith while encouraging children to see themselves with the same awe reserved for nature's grandest displays.
From the author, "I wrote this book because I believe children need to understand how deeply valued and purposefully created they are. When we help young people see God's handiwork in the world around them and recognize themselves as His masterpiece, we plant seeds that grow into lifelong confidence and faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Scales-Conklin's tender work nurtures children's spiritual development and self-worth. This debut book equips parents and educators with a meaningful tool for fostering faith and confidence in the next generation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "God Created That!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a Christian school counselor in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Amanda brings authentic compassion and professional insight into her writing. Her years of working directly with children have shaped her conviction that young hearts need to hear transformative truths about their inherent worth and purpose. A devoted boy mom, she channels her personal experiences and her passion for nurturing confident, faith-filled children into her storytelling, creating narratives that resonate with both parents and kids seeking affirmation and spiritual grounding.
"God Created That!" addresses a profound need in children's literature: the intersection of environmental wonder and personal identity. Through its pages, readers will discover that they are not merely observers of creation but beloved participants in God's grand design: created intentionally, valued deeply, and equipped with purpose. The book plants seeds of confidence and faith while encouraging children to see themselves with the same awe reserved for nature's grandest displays.
From the author, "I wrote this book because I believe children need to understand how deeply valued and purposefully created they are. When we help young people see God's handiwork in the world around them and recognize themselves as His masterpiece, we plant seeds that grow into lifelong confidence and faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Scales-Conklin's tender work nurtures children's spiritual development and self-worth. This debut book equips parents and educators with a meaningful tool for fostering faith and confidence in the next generation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "God Created That!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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