Recent Release, "Ridiculous!" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Telly Lynn, Offers a Raw Account of Discovering Infidelity and Navigating the Aftermath with Faith
Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Telly Lynn has completed a new book, "Ridiculous!": My Betrayal Trauma Story, a courageous exploration of one woman's shattered world following her husband's infidelity and pornography addiction. Through intimate journal entries spanning the first year after her discovery, readers witness the unraveling of trust, the confusion of betrayal, and the painful questions that accompany such trauma. This is not a sanitized version of heartbreak but rather a transparent window into the chaos, anger, and desperation that accompanies discovering such profound deception within a marriage.
Throughout her life, Telly Lynn has faced extraordinary challenges that have shaped her resilience. As a devoted mother of four daughters, a former teen mom who struggled with infertility and endured a devastating miscarriage, she has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to persevere through adversity. Her work in education, including directing a Christian preschool, has deepened her compassion for others navigating difficult seasons. Now pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science with an emphasis in trauma at Grand Canyon University, Telly brings both personal experience and scholarly understanding to her story.
"Ridiculous!" reveals how faith can sustain even the most shattered hearts when everything feels impossible. Her signature word—spoken so often it became her trademark—becomes a cry for understanding the unimaginable while also capturing the dark humor woven through survival. Within these pages, readers discover profound lessons about resilience, forgiveness, and reclaiming one's life after betrayal. Telly's vulnerability offers hope to anyone facing similar trauma, demonstrating that healing is possible and that God's love remains a guiding light even in the darkest chapters.
"My prayer is that my story will help women feel less alone in their pain and show them that survival, healing, and wholeness are possible," said Lynn.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Telly Lynn's courageous work provides solace and encouragement to those navigating the aftermath of relational devastation. This testament to survival empowers readers to reclaim their lives with renewed faith and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Ridiculous!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout her life, Telly Lynn has faced extraordinary challenges that have shaped her resilience. As a devoted mother of four daughters, a former teen mom who struggled with infertility and endured a devastating miscarriage, she has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to persevere through adversity. Her work in education, including directing a Christian preschool, has deepened her compassion for others navigating difficult seasons. Now pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science with an emphasis in trauma at Grand Canyon University, Telly brings both personal experience and scholarly understanding to her story.
"Ridiculous!" reveals how faith can sustain even the most shattered hearts when everything feels impossible. Her signature word—spoken so often it became her trademark—becomes a cry for understanding the unimaginable while also capturing the dark humor woven through survival. Within these pages, readers discover profound lessons about resilience, forgiveness, and reclaiming one's life after betrayal. Telly's vulnerability offers hope to anyone facing similar trauma, demonstrating that healing is possible and that God's love remains a guiding light even in the darkest chapters.
"My prayer is that my story will help women feel less alone in their pain and show them that survival, healing, and wholeness are possible," said Lynn.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Telly Lynn's courageous work provides solace and encouragement to those navigating the aftermath of relational devastation. This testament to survival empowers readers to reclaim their lives with renewed faith and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Ridiculous!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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