Recent Release, "More Than a Healing," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Peter Guinther, PhD, Offers a Revolutionary Paradigm for Spiritual Transformation
Mechanicsburg, PA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Peter Guinther, PhD has completed a new book, "More Than a Healing": A Biblical Understanding of Relationships That Heal, which addresses a fundamental question that plagues many Christians: Why do we continue patterns of harmful behavior despite genuinely wanting to live differently? Drawing on his extensive academic training and pastoral experience, Guinther presents a groundbreaking framework that moves beyond the exhausting cycle of striving and self-condemnation that has trapped countless believers in cycles of shame and defeat.
The author brings substantial credentials to this exploration, having earned a Ph.D. in theology from Regent University & School of Divinity and an M.Div. in Academic Ministries from Columbia International University. His unique multidisciplinary approach weaves together Biblical Studies with Interpersonal Neurobiology, creating an innovative departure from traditional scholarship. After serving as a missionary in Zambia, where he taught mathematics and religious education, Guinther went on to teach graduate level-courses in Hermeneutics and The Gospels. As a member of the Evangelical Theological Society since 2011, he brings both scholarly rigor and pastoral sensitivity to complex theological matters.
"More Than a Healing" by Peter Guinther, PhD explores the liberating truth that in Christ, your fundamental nature has been transformed—not merely improved through human effort. Readers will discover how spiritual formation transcends performance-based discipleship and instead unfolds through authentic relational healing. Rather than perpetuating the lie that "this is just who I am," Guinther invites believers into freedom by revealing how the Holy Spirit works to heal deep wounds and reshape destructive patterns. This resource provides hope of release for readers from the tyranny of self-effort and open doors to genuine transformation rooted in grace, relationship, and the Spirit's healing work.
"I believe Christians are asking the right questions about change and transformation," said the author. "My prayer is that this book helps readers move beyond guilt-driven striving into the healing relationships that Christ offers, where spiritual disciplines become Spirit-disciplines and discipleship becomes relational rather than programmatic."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Guinther, PhD's transformative work equips pastors, counselors, and searching believers with a biblical foundation for understanding lasting spiritual change. Readers will find both intellectual substance and practical hope for breaking free from cycles of shame and self-condemnation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "More Than a Healing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings substantial credentials to this exploration, having earned a Ph.D. in theology from Regent University & School of Divinity and an M.Div. in Academic Ministries from Columbia International University. His unique multidisciplinary approach weaves together Biblical Studies with Interpersonal Neurobiology, creating an innovative departure from traditional scholarship. After serving as a missionary in Zambia, where he taught mathematics and religious education, Guinther went on to teach graduate level-courses in Hermeneutics and The Gospels. As a member of the Evangelical Theological Society since 2011, he brings both scholarly rigor and pastoral sensitivity to complex theological matters.
"More Than a Healing" by Peter Guinther, PhD explores the liberating truth that in Christ, your fundamental nature has been transformed—not merely improved through human effort. Readers will discover how spiritual formation transcends performance-based discipleship and instead unfolds through authentic relational healing. Rather than perpetuating the lie that "this is just who I am," Guinther invites believers into freedom by revealing how the Holy Spirit works to heal deep wounds and reshape destructive patterns. This resource provides hope of release for readers from the tyranny of self-effort and open doors to genuine transformation rooted in grace, relationship, and the Spirit's healing work.
"I believe Christians are asking the right questions about change and transformation," said the author. "My prayer is that this book helps readers move beyond guilt-driven striving into the healing relationships that Christ offers, where spiritual disciplines become Spirit-disciplines and discipleship becomes relational rather than programmatic."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Guinther, PhD's transformative work equips pastors, counselors, and searching believers with a biblical foundation for understanding lasting spiritual change. Readers will find both intellectual substance and practical hope for breaking free from cycles of shame and self-condemnation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "More Than a Healing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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