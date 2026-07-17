Recent Release, "My Visit from a Demon," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Harlow A. Hyde, Explores How Temptation Strikes When We're Most Vulnerable
Deland, FL, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harlow A. Hyde has completed a new book, "My Visit from a Demon," a riveting narrative about an elderly man's fateful encounter with a deceptive demon named TIME, who extends an enticing offer on behalf of a formidable group of evil forces. The story unfolds as the protagonist, warned by the Holy Spirit himself, accepts a perilous contest where the stakes are nothing less than his eternal soul. No one—regardless of age or spiritual conviction—remains immune from temptation, and this account reveals how the devil exploits our deepest vulnerabilities when we are depressed or defenseless.
Hyde brings substantial credibility to this exploration of spiritual warfare through his background as a respected historian and Christian scholar. His previous works, including "Scraps of Paper: The Disarmament Treaties Between the World Wars" and "Climate Change—A Brief History of the Last 50 Million Years," demonstrate his meticulous research capabilities and his ability to weave complex historical narratives. A deacon in the Evangelical Presbyterian Church and a member of Rotary, Hyde has contributed articles to prominent publications including the Atlantic Monthly and Chronicles Magazine, earning him appearances on NBC's "Nightline" and NPR's "Weekend Edition." His expertise in historical detail informs every page of this stirring work.
"My Visit from a Demon" by Harlow A. Hyde transcends ordinary fiction by interweaving a supernatural struggle with forgotten chapters of world history. The narrative traverses from July 2025 back to December 31, 1916 encompassing the Armenian genocide, the obscure Russian invasion of 1918, the Greco-Turkish War, and the role of a German battleship that altered the course of civilization. Readers will encounter President William Howard Taft, William Jennings Bryan, and twenty-eight other historical figures whose decisions shaped our contemporary world. This gripping tale reveals how past mistakes and forgotten events continue to echo through the present, while exploring the eternal battle between temptation and faith that defines human existence.
"My Visit from a Demon represents the culmination of decades spent studying history's pivotal moments and wrestling with questions of faith and consequence," said Hyde. "I sought to show readers that the spiritual conflicts we face today are intimately connected to the choices made generations ago, and that resisting temptation requires not only personal conviction but also understanding the larger forces—both historical and supernatural—that shape our world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harlow A. Hyde's engrossing work challenges readers to examine their own vulnerabilities while discovering how historical events and spiritual truths intersect. This distinctive narrative will transform how you perceive both temptation and the providence of God working through the centuries.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "My Visit from a Demon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hyde brings substantial credibility to this exploration of spiritual warfare through his background as a respected historian and Christian scholar. His previous works, including "Scraps of Paper: The Disarmament Treaties Between the World Wars" and "Climate Change—A Brief History of the Last 50 Million Years," demonstrate his meticulous research capabilities and his ability to weave complex historical narratives. A deacon in the Evangelical Presbyterian Church and a member of Rotary, Hyde has contributed articles to prominent publications including the Atlantic Monthly and Chronicles Magazine, earning him appearances on NBC's "Nightline" and NPR's "Weekend Edition." His expertise in historical detail informs every page of this stirring work.
"My Visit from a Demon" by Harlow A. Hyde transcends ordinary fiction by interweaving a supernatural struggle with forgotten chapters of world history. The narrative traverses from July 2025 back to December 31, 1916 encompassing the Armenian genocide, the obscure Russian invasion of 1918, the Greco-Turkish War, and the role of a German battleship that altered the course of civilization. Readers will encounter President William Howard Taft, William Jennings Bryan, and twenty-eight other historical figures whose decisions shaped our contemporary world. This gripping tale reveals how past mistakes and forgotten events continue to echo through the present, while exploring the eternal battle between temptation and faith that defines human existence.
"My Visit from a Demon represents the culmination of decades spent studying history's pivotal moments and wrestling with questions of faith and consequence," said Hyde. "I sought to show readers that the spiritual conflicts we face today are intimately connected to the choices made generations ago, and that resisting temptation requires not only personal conviction but also understanding the larger forces—both historical and supernatural—that shape our world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harlow A. Hyde's engrossing work challenges readers to examine their own vulnerabilities while discovering how historical events and spiritual truths intersect. This distinctive narrative will transform how you perceive both temptation and the providence of God working through the centuries.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "My Visit from a Demon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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