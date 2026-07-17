Recent Release, "If I Can Change, Then You Can Change," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Derek Galloway, Presents an Authentic Testimony of Transformation
Kenosha, WI, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Derek Galloway has completed a new book, "If I Can Change, Then You Can Change" that shares his candid journey from a troubled youth marked by street violence and destructive choices toward a life of purpose and spiritual renewal. Growing up in a challenging neighborhood where fights erupted even outside church, Galloway found himself spiraling into a lifestyle that contradicted his deepest values. This memoir captures the pivotal moments when he recognized the need for fundamental change and made a sacred commitment to turn his life around.
Throughout his career in retail, Galloway has built a reputation as someone who genuinely cares about others and actively seeks opportunities to uplift those around him. His natural gift for connecting with people has made him a mentor and encouragement to friends, coworkers, and family members alike. As a father and grandfather, he understands the profound responsibility of modeling positive change for the next generation, lending credibility and wisdom to his testimony.
"If I Can Change, Then You Can Change" explores the transformative power of faith and personal accountability, revealing how anyone can break free from destructive patterns regardless of their past. Readers will discover that change isn't simply possible—it's available to those willing to surrender their burdens to a higher power and commit to a better path. Through vulnerable storytelling and genuine reflection, Galloway demonstrates that redemption is within reach for everyone willing to take that first step.
"I wrote this book because I wanted people to see that if I could turn my life around after everything I've been through, then they can too. It's not about being perfect; it's about being willing to change and trusting God to guide you through the process," said Galloway.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Derek Galloway's inspiring work offers readers genuine hope and practical encouragement. This testimony will resonate with anyone struggling to break free from their past and seeking a meaningful path forward.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "If I Can Change, Then You Can Change" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout his career in retail, Galloway has built a reputation as someone who genuinely cares about others and actively seeks opportunities to uplift those around him. His natural gift for connecting with people has made him a mentor and encouragement to friends, coworkers, and family members alike. As a father and grandfather, he understands the profound responsibility of modeling positive change for the next generation, lending credibility and wisdom to his testimony.
"If I Can Change, Then You Can Change" explores the transformative power of faith and personal accountability, revealing how anyone can break free from destructive patterns regardless of their past. Readers will discover that change isn't simply possible—it's available to those willing to surrender their burdens to a higher power and commit to a better path. Through vulnerable storytelling and genuine reflection, Galloway demonstrates that redemption is within reach for everyone willing to take that first step.
"I wrote this book because I wanted people to see that if I could turn my life around after everything I've been through, then they can too. It's not about being perfect; it's about being willing to change and trusting God to guide you through the process," said Galloway.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Derek Galloway's inspiring work offers readers genuine hope and practical encouragement. This testimony will resonate with anyone struggling to break free from their past and seeking a meaningful path forward.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "If I Can Change, Then You Can Change" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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