R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Urges Homeowners to Schedule AC Service Before Peak Summer Heat Strains Systems
West Central Florida's trusted home services provider offers AC repair, replacement, and maintenance plans to help families stay cool and avoid costly summer breakdowns.
New Port Richey, FL, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As West Central Florida heads deeper into another sweltering summer, R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric is reminding homeowners across Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties that now is the time to schedule HVAC maintenance and repairs, before the region's peak heat pushes aging or neglected air conditioning systems to their breaking point. With more than 50 years serving the Tampa Bay area and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, R.J. Kielty is equipped to help residents keep their homes cool, comfortable, and energy-efficient all season long.
Florida's summer humidity and triple-digit heat indexes put extraordinary strain on home cooling systems. HVAC units that go unmaintained are far more likely to fail during the hottest, most demanding stretch of the year, often at the most inconvenient possible moment. R.J. Kielty's licensed HVAC technicians help homeowners get ahead of the problem with thorough inspections, tune-ups, and honest recommendations rather than waiting for a breakdown to force an emergency call.
R.J. Kielty's HVAC Services Include:
• AC repair for all major makes and models, including no-cool and emergency service calls.
• AC installation and replacement, including energy-efficient and high-SEER system upgrades.
• Preventative maintenance plans and seasonal tune-ups to extend system lifespan.
• Indoor air quality solutions, including duct cleaning, air purification, and humidity control.
• 24/7 emergency HVAC service across Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.
• No obligation estimates on new system installations.
"Waiting until your air conditioner fails in the middle of a Florida summer is one of the most stressful and expensive positions a homeowner can be in," said Vice President Tanner Kielty. "A simple seasonal tune-up can catch small issues before they turn into a costly breakdown, and it helps homeowners keep their energy bills in check during the months when their system is working hardest."
Homeowners can schedule HVAC service, request an estimate on a new system, or ask about current maintenance plan offerings by calling R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric at 800-330-5486 or visiting www.rjkielty.com.
Florida's summer humidity and triple-digit heat indexes put extraordinary strain on home cooling systems. HVAC units that go unmaintained are far more likely to fail during the hottest, most demanding stretch of the year, often at the most inconvenient possible moment. R.J. Kielty's licensed HVAC technicians help homeowners get ahead of the problem with thorough inspections, tune-ups, and honest recommendations rather than waiting for a breakdown to force an emergency call.
R.J. Kielty's HVAC Services Include:
• AC repair for all major makes and models, including no-cool and emergency service calls.
• AC installation and replacement, including energy-efficient and high-SEER system upgrades.
• Preventative maintenance plans and seasonal tune-ups to extend system lifespan.
• Indoor air quality solutions, including duct cleaning, air purification, and humidity control.
• 24/7 emergency HVAC service across Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.
• No obligation estimates on new system installations.
"Waiting until your air conditioner fails in the middle of a Florida summer is one of the most stressful and expensive positions a homeowner can be in," said Vice President Tanner Kielty. "A simple seasonal tune-up can catch small issues before they turn into a costly breakdown, and it helps homeowners keep their energy bills in check during the months when their system is working hardest."
Homeowners can schedule HVAC service, request an estimate on a new system, or ask about current maintenance plan offerings by calling R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric at 800-330-5486 or visiting www.rjkielty.com.
Contact
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & ElectricContact
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
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