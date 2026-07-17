Recent Release, "Sounds of Grace," Explores How Music Becomes a Sacred Conduit for Grace and Spiritual Transformation Throughout a Lifetime of Faith
Murfreesboro, TN, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Dr. Ernest B. Newsom has completed a new book, "Sounds of Grace," a profound autobiographical work that weaves together personal narrative, theological reflection, and musical experience into a singular exploration of how divine grace flows through melody and harmony. Drawing from decades of living, serving, and creating, Newsom invites readers into his intimate relationship with music as both a spiritual practice and a transformative force in his life's journey.
With advanced degrees in psychology, divinity, Christian education, and pastoral counseling, Rev. Dr. Newsom brings scholarly depth to his reflections, having served as a parish pastor, naval chaplain, and Veterans Administration chief chaplain before returning fully to his musical roots. His musical foundation was established in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was captivated by legendary blues and jazz performers, and later refined through his high school band experience learning clarinet. His continued mastery of clarinet, saxophones, and flute, combined with his vocal contributions to various choirs, demonstrates a lifelong commitment to musical expression as spiritual calling.
In "Sounds of Grace," Rev. Dr. Newsom reveals how music serves as a catalyst for healing, unity, and authentic spiritual expression across all dimensions of human experience. Readers will discover the theological underpinnings of music's redemptive power, encounter candid reflections on how melody and harmony have shaped his pastoral ministry and personal faith, and gain insight into the scientific dimensions of music's impact on the human spirit. This intellectually rigorous yet deeply accessible work demonstrates how embracing the sounds of grace can deepen one's connection to the divine and foster reconciliation with oneself and others.
"Throughout my life, I have witnessed music's extraordinary capacity to bridge the sacred and the ordinary, to heal wounded spirits, and to unite us in our shared humanity," said the author. "This book is my testimony to grace expressed through sound, and my hope is that readers will recognize their own spiritual journey reflected in these pages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Ernest B. Newsom's enlightening work offers readers a contemplative pathway for understanding how artistic expression intertwines with faith. This book will resonate deeply with those seeking to recognize the sacred dimensions of music in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Sounds of Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With advanced degrees in psychology, divinity, Christian education, and pastoral counseling, Rev. Dr. Newsom brings scholarly depth to his reflections, having served as a parish pastor, naval chaplain, and Veterans Administration chief chaplain before returning fully to his musical roots. His musical foundation was established in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was captivated by legendary blues and jazz performers, and later refined through his high school band experience learning clarinet. His continued mastery of clarinet, saxophones, and flute, combined with his vocal contributions to various choirs, demonstrates a lifelong commitment to musical expression as spiritual calling.
In "Sounds of Grace," Rev. Dr. Newsom reveals how music serves as a catalyst for healing, unity, and authentic spiritual expression across all dimensions of human experience. Readers will discover the theological underpinnings of music's redemptive power, encounter candid reflections on how melody and harmony have shaped his pastoral ministry and personal faith, and gain insight into the scientific dimensions of music's impact on the human spirit. This intellectually rigorous yet deeply accessible work demonstrates how embracing the sounds of grace can deepen one's connection to the divine and foster reconciliation with oneself and others.
"Throughout my life, I have witnessed music's extraordinary capacity to bridge the sacred and the ordinary, to heal wounded spirits, and to unite us in our shared humanity," said the author. "This book is my testimony to grace expressed through sound, and my hope is that readers will recognize their own spiritual journey reflected in these pages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Ernest B. Newsom's enlightening work offers readers a contemplative pathway for understanding how artistic expression intertwines with faith. This book will resonate deeply with those seeking to recognize the sacred dimensions of music in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Sounds of Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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