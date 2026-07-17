Recent Release, "GRWM," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sharmilla L. Craig, Weaves Biblical Principles Into a Child's Daily Morning Routine
Parma, OH, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sharmilla L. Craig has completed a new book, titled, "GRWM": Alaia's Morning of Grace and Gratitude, a picture book designed to transform ordinary moments into spiritual learning opportunities. Through Alaia's story, young readers discover how grace and gratitude can shape their day from the very beginning. Craig crafted this narrative specifically to help parents and caregivers plant seeds of faith during those precious teachable moments when children are most receptive to God's Word and its timeless principles.
Drawing from her passion for faith-based children's literature, Craig brings her vision to life with an approach that honors the biblical commission to rear children in the way they should go. Her experience in creating engaging content for young audiences shines through in every page, blending entertainment with spiritual depth. She understands that when faith becomes part of a child's routine, it takes root in their heart and mind, creating a foundation for lasting transformation.
"GRWM" explores profound themes wrapped in an accessible, age-appropriate narrative. Readers will discover how beginning each day with intentional gratitude and an awareness of God's grace sets the stage for abundance and flourishing. The book invites children to examine their own morning moments and recognize how small acts of thankfulness and faith-filled awareness can lead to the fruitful life God desires for each of us.
"I wrote this book because I believe that planting the right spiritual seeds in young, impressionable minds will yield good fruits for years to come," said Craig. "My hope is that families will use Alaia's story as a springboard for deeper conversations about faith, gratitude, and how God's Word applies to their everyday lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharmilla L. Craig's inspiring work equips parents with a charming tool for nurturing faith in their children. This book transforms bedside reading into meaningful spiritual formation that echoes throughout a child's life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "GRWM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her passion for faith-based children's literature, Craig brings her vision to life with an approach that honors the biblical commission to rear children in the way they should go. Her experience in creating engaging content for young audiences shines through in every page, blending entertainment with spiritual depth. She understands that when faith becomes part of a child's routine, it takes root in their heart and mind, creating a foundation for lasting transformation.
"GRWM" explores profound themes wrapped in an accessible, age-appropriate narrative. Readers will discover how beginning each day with intentional gratitude and an awareness of God's grace sets the stage for abundance and flourishing. The book invites children to examine their own morning moments and recognize how small acts of thankfulness and faith-filled awareness can lead to the fruitful life God desires for each of us.
"I wrote this book because I believe that planting the right spiritual seeds in young, impressionable minds will yield good fruits for years to come," said Craig. "My hope is that families will use Alaia's story as a springboard for deeper conversations about faith, gratitude, and how God's Word applies to their everyday lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharmilla L. Craig's inspiring work equips parents with a charming tool for nurturing faith in their children. This book transforms bedside reading into meaningful spiritual formation that echoes throughout a child's life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "GRWM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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