New Book, LIFE AFTER THE SHADOW, Offers Cancer Patients a Roadmap for Transforming Fear Into Hope
Author and Stage 4 lung cancer thriver Thomas C. Hammergren combines the wisdom of more than ten cancer survivors, thrivers, and care partners into a practical guide for navigating the emotional, mental, and spiritual battle of cancer.
Bativia, OH, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- When someone hears the words, "You have cancer," life changes in an instant.
Fear. Shock. Anxiety. Anger. Loneliness. Depression. Loss. Helplessness. Despair. Guilt. These emotions are often just as overwhelming as the disease itself.
In his newly released book, LIFE AFTER THE SHADOW: A Spiritual Guide to Finding Hope and Renewal After Your Cancer Diagnosis, author Thomas C. Hammergren provides readers with a practical roadmap for moving through those emotional battles and into a place of hope, courage, peace, and purpose.
Rather than focusing solely on treatment, Life After the Shadow addresses the often-overlooked emotional and spiritual side of cancer. Drawing from his own journey with Stage 4 ALK-positive lung cancer and the experiences of more than ten cancer survivors, thrivers, and care partners, Hammergren reveals real-life strategies that helped people regain their footing after diagnosis.
Each chapter explores one of ten transformational journeys:
● Shock → Acceptance
● Fear → Courage
● Depression → Joy
● Anxiety → Calm
● Loss → Fulfillment
● Anger → Gratitude
● Helplessness → Empowerment
● Loneliness → Loved
● Despair → Hope
● Guilt → Self-Acceptance
Every chapter begins with a miracle, teaching, or act of Jesus that reflects the emotional struggle being addressed. Readers are then introduced to authentic stories from people who have lived through cancer, exploring what triggered their darkest moments and the practical strategies they used to transform their mindset and continue fighting. Reflection questions and a closing prayer help readers personalize each lesson and move forward with renewed hope.
"This isn't simply a devotional," Hammergren said. "It's a guide written by people who have walked this road. We share what hurt us, what strengthened us, and what helped us keep moving forward. My hope is that every reader realizes they are not alone—and that hope is always stronger than fear."
Hammergren brings a unique perspective to the book. A successful entrepreneur and founder of multiple technology companies, he was diagnosed with Stage 3B lung cancer in January 2020 after months of unexplained hoarseness. Following chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy, he achieved remission before suffering a widespread Stage 4 recurrence in 2022. A liquid biopsy revealed an ALK-positive mutation, allowing targeted therapy that continues to give him the opportunity to live, serve, and encourage others facing cancer.
Today, Hammergren devotes much of his time to mentoring cancer patients, speaking about resilience and faith, and helping individuals discover that while cancer may change their lives, it does not have to define them.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LIFE AFTER THE SHADOW is an invaluable resource for newly diagnosed patients, long-term survivors, caregivers, churches, cancer support groups, oncology practices, and anyone searching for hope in life's most difficult moments.
The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play, and booksellers nationwide.
For media interviews, speaking engagements, or additional information, contact Christian Faith Publishing's media department at 866-554-0919.
Fear. Shock. Anxiety. Anger. Loneliness. Depression. Loss. Helplessness. Despair. Guilt. These emotions are often just as overwhelming as the disease itself.
In his newly released book, LIFE AFTER THE SHADOW: A Spiritual Guide to Finding Hope and Renewal After Your Cancer Diagnosis, author Thomas C. Hammergren provides readers with a practical roadmap for moving through those emotional battles and into a place of hope, courage, peace, and purpose.
Rather than focusing solely on treatment, Life After the Shadow addresses the often-overlooked emotional and spiritual side of cancer. Drawing from his own journey with Stage 4 ALK-positive lung cancer and the experiences of more than ten cancer survivors, thrivers, and care partners, Hammergren reveals real-life strategies that helped people regain their footing after diagnosis.
Each chapter explores one of ten transformational journeys:
● Shock → Acceptance
● Fear → Courage
● Depression → Joy
● Anxiety → Calm
● Loss → Fulfillment
● Anger → Gratitude
● Helplessness → Empowerment
● Loneliness → Loved
● Despair → Hope
● Guilt → Self-Acceptance
Every chapter begins with a miracle, teaching, or act of Jesus that reflects the emotional struggle being addressed. Readers are then introduced to authentic stories from people who have lived through cancer, exploring what triggered their darkest moments and the practical strategies they used to transform their mindset and continue fighting. Reflection questions and a closing prayer help readers personalize each lesson and move forward with renewed hope.
"This isn't simply a devotional," Hammergren said. "It's a guide written by people who have walked this road. We share what hurt us, what strengthened us, and what helped us keep moving forward. My hope is that every reader realizes they are not alone—and that hope is always stronger than fear."
Hammergren brings a unique perspective to the book. A successful entrepreneur and founder of multiple technology companies, he was diagnosed with Stage 3B lung cancer in January 2020 after months of unexplained hoarseness. Following chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy, he achieved remission before suffering a widespread Stage 4 recurrence in 2022. A liquid biopsy revealed an ALK-positive mutation, allowing targeted therapy that continues to give him the opportunity to live, serve, and encourage others facing cancer.
Today, Hammergren devotes much of his time to mentoring cancer patients, speaking about resilience and faith, and helping individuals discover that while cancer may change their lives, it does not have to define them.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LIFE AFTER THE SHADOW is an invaluable resource for newly diagnosed patients, long-term survivors, caregivers, churches, cancer support groups, oncology practices, and anyone searching for hope in life's most difficult moments.
The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play, and booksellers nationwide.
For media interviews, speaking engagements, or additional information, contact Christian Faith Publishing's media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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