Recent Release, "Of Time and Chance...," from Author R.O. Holden, Offers Twenty-Five Original Poems Exploring Faith, Resilience, and Divine Guidance
Birmingham, AL, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.O. Holden has completed a collection of twenty-five original poems that serve as a handbook in life's journey, offering readers solace and direction during life's most challenging moments. This poetic volume recognizes a fundamental truth: we need not face our struggles alone. Through carefully chosen verses anchored in Scripture, Holden presents a framework for understanding how God walks alongside us through every season, offering guidance and strength when we need it most.
Born in New Jersey and now residing in Alabama with his wife Deloras—his college sweetheart and closest confidant—Holden brings a lifetime of personal experience to his work. His journey through trials and triumphs has shaped his perspective, revealing how faith, family, and community become sources of resilience. Through years of reading, reflection, and spiritual growth, he has cultivated a voice that speaks with authenticity to the human condition. His poetry emerges from a heart transformed by God's presence, offering readers a glimpse into how one man discovered healing and joy amid life's complexities.
"Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space" addresses themes of spiritual growth, coping with adversity, healing, prayer, friendship, and character development. The volume challenges readers to examine their own journeys while discovering how divine purpose intersects with daily existence. Each poem invites contemplation on questions of identity, belonging, and eternal significance. By engaging with these meditative verses, readers will uncover pathways toward a richer relationship with God, deeper connections with loved ones, and genuine compassion for others. This is ultimately a call to wisely choose one’s destiny — heaven or hell — for time and eternity.
"Through these poems, I sought to illuminate the truth that God is not distant or indifferent to our struggles," said Holden. "He is present, faithful, and ready to guide us if we open our hearts to His wisdom. My hope is that readers will find encouragement and strength in these pages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.O. Holden's enlightening work equips readers with poetic tools for spiritual reflection and personal renewal. The collection awakens readers to the profound truth that purpose and hope are available to those who seek them with sincere hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born in New Jersey and now residing in Alabama with his wife Deloras—his college sweetheart and closest confidant—Holden brings a lifetime of personal experience to his work. His journey through trials and triumphs has shaped his perspective, revealing how faith, family, and community become sources of resilience. Through years of reading, reflection, and spiritual growth, he has cultivated a voice that speaks with authenticity to the human condition. His poetry emerges from a heart transformed by God's presence, offering readers a glimpse into how one man discovered healing and joy amid life's complexities.
"Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space" addresses themes of spiritual growth, coping with adversity, healing, prayer, friendship, and character development. The volume challenges readers to examine their own journeys while discovering how divine purpose intersects with daily existence. Each poem invites contemplation on questions of identity, belonging, and eternal significance. By engaging with these meditative verses, readers will uncover pathways toward a richer relationship with God, deeper connections with loved ones, and genuine compassion for others. This is ultimately a call to wisely choose one’s destiny — heaven or hell — for time and eternity.
"Through these poems, I sought to illuminate the truth that God is not distant or indifferent to our struggles," said Holden. "He is present, faithful, and ready to guide us if we open our hearts to His wisdom. My hope is that readers will find encouragement and strength in these pages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.O. Holden's enlightening work equips readers with poetic tools for spiritual reflection and personal renewal. The collection awakens readers to the profound truth that purpose and hope are available to those who seek them with sincere hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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