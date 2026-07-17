Recent Release, "Little Hearts, Big God," Invites Young Readers on a Fifteen-Day Journey Celebrating God's Love Through Adorable Animal Companions
San Jose, CA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ronita Ghazanchian has completed a new book, "Little Hearts, Big God," a delightful devotional designed specifically for children seeking to understand their relationship with God. Through the adventures of memorable characters like Bella the Butterfly and Rocky the Turtle, each day unfolds with Scripture passages, gentle prayers, and engaging activities that make spiritual growth feel like play. This charming collection transforms quiet moments into opportunities for families to connect, laugh, and explore faith together.
As both a devoted mother and passionate storyteller, Ronita brings authentic warmth to her writing. She understands how children learn best—through narrative, wonder, and joy—and her background in sharing stories with her own daughter Grace infuses every page with genuine affection and creative insight. Her commitment to weaving everyday moments into spiritual lessons shines throughout this carefully crafted work.
"Little Hearts, Big God" explores profound themes wrapped in accessible, age-appropriate language that resonates with young hearts. Readers will discover how courage, gratitude, kindness, and happiness flourish when children recognize God's presence in their daily lives. The stakes are beautifully simple yet eternally significant: as children grow in understanding God's immense love, they develop the spiritual foundation that shapes their character and choices for years to come. This uplifting devotional reassures young ones that even the smallest hearts can experience an extraordinarily big God.
"I created this book because I believe children deserve to know how deeply loved and cherished they are by God," said Ghazanchian. "Through these stories and moments of connection, I hope families will laugh together, pray together, and realize that faith is not complicated: it's simply recognizing God's love in every moment of their day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronita Ghazanchian's inspiring work nurtures young spiritual seekers through storytelling, prayer, and celebration. This devotional equips families with meaningful tools to strengthen their faith bonds and create lasting memories together.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Little Hearts, Big God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As both a devoted mother and passionate storyteller, Ronita brings authentic warmth to her writing. She understands how children learn best—through narrative, wonder, and joy—and her background in sharing stories with her own daughter Grace infuses every page with genuine affection and creative insight. Her commitment to weaving everyday moments into spiritual lessons shines throughout this carefully crafted work.
"Little Hearts, Big God" explores profound themes wrapped in accessible, age-appropriate language that resonates with young hearts. Readers will discover how courage, gratitude, kindness, and happiness flourish when children recognize God's presence in their daily lives. The stakes are beautifully simple yet eternally significant: as children grow in understanding God's immense love, they develop the spiritual foundation that shapes their character and choices for years to come. This uplifting devotional reassures young ones that even the smallest hearts can experience an extraordinarily big God.
"I created this book because I believe children deserve to know how deeply loved and cherished they are by God," said Ghazanchian. "Through these stories and moments of connection, I hope families will laugh together, pray together, and realize that faith is not complicated: it's simply recognizing God's love in every moment of their day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronita Ghazanchian's inspiring work nurtures young spiritual seekers through storytelling, prayer, and celebration. This devotional equips families with meaningful tools to strengthen their faith bonds and create lasting memories together.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Little Hearts, Big God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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