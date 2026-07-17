Recent Release, "Hello, Beautiful Souls," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sharon Rose, Offers Compassionate Reminders That You Are Never Alone in Darkness
Atlanta, GA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Rose has completed a new book, "Hello, Beautiful Souls" designed to speak directly to hearts carrying the weight of struggle and sorrow. Through its tender pages, the work extends a gentle hand to those navigating difficult seasons, offering solace and perspective during moments when darkness feels overwhelming. The author crafts her message with authentic compassion, understanding that many readers search for affirmation that their pain matters and their presence in this world holds significance.
Sharon is a woman with a passionate heart devoted to accomplishing something meaningful for God. Her conviction to minister through written words stems from a deep desire to reach hurting souls with truth and encouragement. This calling has shaped her approach to writing, infusing every sentence with genuine care for her audience's spiritual and emotional wellbeing.
"Hello, Beautiful Souls" explores the transformative power of recognizing your own inherent worth and understanding that even on your lowest days, you possess immeasurable value. Readers will discover encouragement woven throughout these reflective pages—a profound affirmation that the world is immeasurably richer because of their existence. The book invites you to shift your perspective on loneliness and despair, revealing how much more beautiful your journey becomes when you recognize the beauty already dwelling within you.
"My greatest hope is that this book will reach your heavy heart and remind you that you're walking your path alongside a loving God," said Rose. "I want you to see yourself as the radiant soul you truly are."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Rose's compassionate work provides refuge and spiritual nourishment to those seeking reassurance. This book transforms isolated pain into shared understanding, offering readers the encouragement they desperately need.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Hello, Beautiful Souls" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sharon is a woman with a passionate heart devoted to accomplishing something meaningful for God. Her conviction to minister through written words stems from a deep desire to reach hurting souls with truth and encouragement. This calling has shaped her approach to writing, infusing every sentence with genuine care for her audience's spiritual and emotional wellbeing.
"Hello, Beautiful Souls" explores the transformative power of recognizing your own inherent worth and understanding that even on your lowest days, you possess immeasurable value. Readers will discover encouragement woven throughout these reflective pages—a profound affirmation that the world is immeasurably richer because of their existence. The book invites you to shift your perspective on loneliness and despair, revealing how much more beautiful your journey becomes when you recognize the beauty already dwelling within you.
"My greatest hope is that this book will reach your heavy heart and remind you that you're walking your path alongside a loving God," said Rose. "I want you to see yourself as the radiant soul you truly are."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Rose's compassionate work provides refuge and spiritual nourishment to those seeking reassurance. This book transforms isolated pain into shared understanding, offering readers the encouragement they desperately need.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Hello, Beautiful Souls" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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