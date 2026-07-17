Recent Release, "Stay Close to the Fire," is a Stirring Testament to Divine Redemption and Radical Spiritual Transformation
Cedar Hill, TX, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shamekia D. Caston has completed a new book, titled, "Stay Close to the Fire," a deeply personal account of how God's power reaches even those who believe themselves beyond hope. The narrative unfolds as an intimate invitation into Caston's extraordinary journey from a life marked by addiction, pride, and spiritual emptiness to becoming a radiant witness of God's grace. Through candid storytelling, she reveals how surrender and proximity to God's presence became the catalysts for her complete deliverance.
Caston draws from her authentic experience as a first-time author who felt compelled to step beyond her natural inclination toward privacy. Residing in Texas with her family, she answered a call to vulnerability, choosing to expose the raw details of her former life—the drinking, smoking, substance abuse, and moral failures that once defined her identity. Her willingness to share these intimate struggles lends profound credibility to her message of hope.
"Stay Close to the Fire" explores the profound truth that transformation is possible for anyone willing to remain anchored in God's consuming presence. Readers will discover that staying close to the fire requires neither perfection nor prior spiritual achievement, but rather honest surrender and persistent faith. This account shatters the lie that some souls are too damaged for redemption, demonstrating instead how God meets us exactly where we are and purifies us through His unfailing love.
"I wrote this book to show others that no matter how far we've wandered or how broken we feel, God's power to transform and restore is absolutely real," said Caston. "My journey from darkness into freedom is my testimony that His consuming fire can refine anyone who chooses to draw near."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shamekia D. Caston's transformative work offers readers a beacon of hope and a practical blueprint for spiritual liberation. Her testimony will challenge assumptions about worthiness and awaken faith in those who desperately need assurance of God's redemptive reach.
Readers who wish to experience this life-altering work can purchase "Stay Close to the Fire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Caston draws from her authentic experience as a first-time author who felt compelled to step beyond her natural inclination toward privacy. Residing in Texas with her family, she answered a call to vulnerability, choosing to expose the raw details of her former life—the drinking, smoking, substance abuse, and moral failures that once defined her identity. Her willingness to share these intimate struggles lends profound credibility to her message of hope.
"Stay Close to the Fire" explores the profound truth that transformation is possible for anyone willing to remain anchored in God's consuming presence. Readers will discover that staying close to the fire requires neither perfection nor prior spiritual achievement, but rather honest surrender and persistent faith. This account shatters the lie that some souls are too damaged for redemption, demonstrating instead how God meets us exactly where we are and purifies us through His unfailing love.
"I wrote this book to show others that no matter how far we've wandered or how broken we feel, God's power to transform and restore is absolutely real," said Caston. "My journey from darkness into freedom is my testimony that His consuming fire can refine anyone who chooses to draw near."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shamekia D. Caston's transformative work offers readers a beacon of hope and a practical blueprint for spiritual liberation. Her testimony will challenge assumptions about worthiness and awaken faith in those who desperately need assurance of God's redemptive reach.
Readers who wish to experience this life-altering work can purchase "Stay Close to the Fire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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