Debra Thompson’s Newly Released "I Am Still Here" is a Powerful and Heartfelt Reflection on Survival, Faith, and Overcoming Life’s Darkest Moments
Franklinton, NC, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I Am Still Here”: a deeply moving and thought-provoking collection that explores the realities of pain, mental health struggles, and the enduring strength found through faith. “I Am Still Here” is the creation of published author, Debra Thompson, who holds a degree in human services with a concentration in substance abuse counseling and has dedicated her career to the mental health field—a space where brokenness meets hope and pain finds a path to healing.
Currently, she serves on the front lines of psychiatric care, working in a hospital unit focused on postpartum depression and psychosis. Her expertise also extends to the Crisis Utilization Unit and Gero-psychiatric Unit, where she helps individuals battling anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, alcoholism, and drug addiction. In her daily work, she encounters people at their lowest—those who feel life is no longer worth living—and offers them the kind of compassion, understanding, and support that she once longed for herself.
Thompson shares, “Her personal journey has not been easy. After the heartbreaking loss of her mother and father, she faced isolation. That pain, compounded by grief and abandonment, brought her to the edge of despair. There were moments she didn’t want to continue—when the weight of sorrow felt too great to bear. But in that darkness, something powerful happened.
Through prayer, the unwavering love of her children, the steady presence of her significant other, the empathy of coworkers, and the kind words of extended family, she began to heal. The tears dried. The silence turned into purpose. And she emerged stronger than she ever imagined.
Her story is one of survival, faith, and the extraordinary strength that rises when we refuse to give up. In both her professional and personal life, she stands as a testament to the fact that healing is possible, hope is real, and we are never as alone as we think. The title is to inspire those individuals who feel lost, unwanted, dismissed, and abandoned.
I’ve been bruised but never broken, shaken but never silenced—and I am still here.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Thompson’s new book delivers a message of encouragement and perseverance, offering readers a reminder that no matter how difficult life becomes, faith and hope can lead to healing and renewal.
Consumers can purchase “I Am Still Here” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am Still Here”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Currently, she serves on the front lines of psychiatric care, working in a hospital unit focused on postpartum depression and psychosis. Her expertise also extends to the Crisis Utilization Unit and Gero-psychiatric Unit, where she helps individuals battling anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, alcoholism, and drug addiction. In her daily work, she encounters people at their lowest—those who feel life is no longer worth living—and offers them the kind of compassion, understanding, and support that she once longed for herself.
Thompson shares, “Her personal journey has not been easy. After the heartbreaking loss of her mother and father, she faced isolation. That pain, compounded by grief and abandonment, brought her to the edge of despair. There were moments she didn’t want to continue—when the weight of sorrow felt too great to bear. But in that darkness, something powerful happened.
Through prayer, the unwavering love of her children, the steady presence of her significant other, the empathy of coworkers, and the kind words of extended family, she began to heal. The tears dried. The silence turned into purpose. And she emerged stronger than she ever imagined.
Her story is one of survival, faith, and the extraordinary strength that rises when we refuse to give up. In both her professional and personal life, she stands as a testament to the fact that healing is possible, hope is real, and we are never as alone as we think. The title is to inspire those individuals who feel lost, unwanted, dismissed, and abandoned.
I’ve been bruised but never broken, shaken but never silenced—and I am still here.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Thompson’s new book delivers a message of encouragement and perseverance, offering readers a reminder that no matter how difficult life becomes, faith and hope can lead to healing and renewal.
Consumers can purchase “I Am Still Here” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am Still Here”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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