Eva Irene Kosberggrind’s Newly Released "Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People" is a Moving Collection of Faith-Filled Testimonies
“Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eva Irene Kosberggrind is an inspiring work that shares real-life stories of God’s presence, healing, and guidance during moments of hardship, loss, and renewal.
Kolstadbakken, Norway, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People”: a heartfelt collection of testimonies that reveals how God meets people in ordinary yet deeply challenging circumstances. “Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People” is the creation of published author, Eva Irene Kosberggrind, born in 1960, who grew up on a small mountain farm where her love for nature, skiing, and the outdoors took root. The youngest of five, she has remained single throughout her adult life and continues to find renewal in the mountains. With a background in Christian ministry, including work with Youth With A Mission, and also in local authorities, she has devoted much of her life to serving others through compassion and care, particularly children, the disabled, and the elderly—experiences that ultimately led her to share her faith and story through writing.
Kosberggrind shares, “The cover of this book has been given the color royal blue, reflecting that we are created to be sons and daughters of the King who sits on His throne in heaven.
The title, Pearls, tells us that every single story makes one pearl in a necklace. Every single pearl is precious and reflects something from God. Together, the pearls display a much bigger picture of who God is and how He intervenes in individual lives:
- when society no longer accepts you;
- when you battle anxiety, depression, and the will to live;
- when strong pain makes it hard to function normally;
- when your soul is shaken because your child is very ill;
- when your inside is downtrodden and your body is broken;
- when you literally fell off a cliff;
- when looking for meaning after marital breakdown; and
- when in need of guidance to find God’s call on your life.
Come and get a glimpse into these lives and learn what they experienced! These are moving stories!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eva Irene Kosberggrind’s new book offers readers reassurance, encouragement, and renewed faith, reminding them that God’s care and guidance remain present in every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kosberggrind shares, “The cover of this book has been given the color royal blue, reflecting that we are created to be sons and daughters of the King who sits on His throne in heaven.
The title, Pearls, tells us that every single story makes one pearl in a necklace. Every single pearl is precious and reflects something from God. Together, the pearls display a much bigger picture of who God is and how He intervenes in individual lives:
- when society no longer accepts you;
- when you battle anxiety, depression, and the will to live;
- when strong pain makes it hard to function normally;
- when your soul is shaken because your child is very ill;
- when your inside is downtrodden and your body is broken;
- when you literally fell off a cliff;
- when looking for meaning after marital breakdown; and
- when in need of guidance to find God’s call on your life.
Come and get a glimpse into these lives and learn what they experienced! These are moving stories!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eva Irene Kosberggrind’s new book offers readers reassurance, encouragement, and renewed faith, reminding them that God’s care and guidance remain present in every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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