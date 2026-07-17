Eva Irene Kosberggrind’s Newly Released "Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People" is a Moving Collection of Faith-Filled Testimonies

“Pearls: God’s Intervention in the Lives of Everyday People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eva Irene Kosberggrind is an inspiring work that shares real-life stories of God’s presence, healing, and guidance during moments of hardship, loss, and renewal.