Chirology Group launches HEAD’S UP Mobile App Designed to Reduce Text Neck Pain
Stockton, CA, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chirology Group, has launched HEAD’S UP, a mobile application designed to help smartphone users monitor their neck posture and reduce strain associated with prolonged screen use. HEAD’S UP is a privacy-first posture app that focuses on addressing “text neck” and supporting healthier movement habits.
Developed for everyday use, HEAD’S UP uses a phone’s built-in motion sensors to detect when the head tilts beyond a selected threshold and sends a notification to prompt the user to adjust their posture. The app provides live posture tracking, configurable alerts, and tools intended to help users maintain a more neutral head position throughout the day.
HEAD’S UP includes several features beyond basic reminders. Users can view daily posture streaks, access a library of 21 guided stretches, earn in-app coins for maintaining healthy posture, unlock rewards, and use a posture-focused game that adds an interactive element to posture awareness. The app is aimed at individuals who experience neck stiffness, shoulder rounding, or discomfort related to extended phone and computer use.
“Many people are aware of posture issues but lack tools that provide timely feedback while they are actually using their devices,” said Dr. Cabero, the Creator and Developer of HEAD’S UP. “HEAD’S UP was developed to help users recognize posture changes early, make corrections promptly, and build more sustainable habits over time.”
HEAD’S UP places particular emphasis on user privacy. The app operates entirely on-device, relies on the phone’s accelerometer, does not access the camera, does not record video, and does not share user data with third parties. This approach is designed to offer posture support without additional data collection.
An optional tier, HEAD’S UP Pro, offers additional functionality, including advanced stretch routines, adjustable tilt thresholds, extended streak protection, alternative sound options, and more detailed posture usage analytics. The app is intended for use at workstations, during commuting, and in other everyday settings where screen time and posture demands are high.
HEAD’S UP reflects Dr. Cabero’s interest in extending chiropractic principles beyond the clinical setting through digital tools. By integrating posture monitoring into a mobile app, the project aims to make neck and posture awareness more accessible to a broader range of users.
HEAD’S UP is currently available for download. To request an interview, access media materials, or obtain further information, contact:
Chirology Group
Media Contact:
Clinton F. Cabero, DC, CEAS
Email: drcaberodc@gmail.com
Website: www.ChirologyGroup.com
Social: Facebook.com/ClintonCaberoDC | Instagram.com/DrClintonCabero | LinkedIn.com/in/DrCabero
Developed for everyday use, HEAD’S UP uses a phone’s built-in motion sensors to detect when the head tilts beyond a selected threshold and sends a notification to prompt the user to adjust their posture. The app provides live posture tracking, configurable alerts, and tools intended to help users maintain a more neutral head position throughout the day.
HEAD’S UP includes several features beyond basic reminders. Users can view daily posture streaks, access a library of 21 guided stretches, earn in-app coins for maintaining healthy posture, unlock rewards, and use a posture-focused game that adds an interactive element to posture awareness. The app is aimed at individuals who experience neck stiffness, shoulder rounding, or discomfort related to extended phone and computer use.
“Many people are aware of posture issues but lack tools that provide timely feedback while they are actually using their devices,” said Dr. Cabero, the Creator and Developer of HEAD’S UP. “HEAD’S UP was developed to help users recognize posture changes early, make corrections promptly, and build more sustainable habits over time.”
HEAD’S UP places particular emphasis on user privacy. The app operates entirely on-device, relies on the phone’s accelerometer, does not access the camera, does not record video, and does not share user data with third parties. This approach is designed to offer posture support without additional data collection.
An optional tier, HEAD’S UP Pro, offers additional functionality, including advanced stretch routines, adjustable tilt thresholds, extended streak protection, alternative sound options, and more detailed posture usage analytics. The app is intended for use at workstations, during commuting, and in other everyday settings where screen time and posture demands are high.
HEAD’S UP reflects Dr. Cabero’s interest in extending chiropractic principles beyond the clinical setting through digital tools. By integrating posture monitoring into a mobile app, the project aims to make neck and posture awareness more accessible to a broader range of users.
HEAD’S UP is currently available for download. To request an interview, access media materials, or obtain further information, contact:
Chirology Group
Media Contact:
Clinton F. Cabero, DC, CEAS
Email: drcaberodc@gmail.com
Website: www.ChirologyGroup.com
Social: Facebook.com/ClintonCaberoDC | Instagram.com/DrClintonCabero | LinkedIn.com/in/DrCabero
Contact
HEAD'S UPContact
Clinton F. Cabero, DC, CEAS
925-457-0522
https://www.ChirologyGroup.com
Clinton F. Cabero, DC, CEAS
925-457-0522
https://www.ChirologyGroup.com
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