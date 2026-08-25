Heart of the Matter Therapy in Fort Collins Now Accepting Medicaid
Fort Collins, CO, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Heart of the Matter Therapy is proud to announce that they are now accepting Colorado Medicaid, marking an important step in their mission to make high-quality mental health care more accessible to individuals, couples, and families across Colorado.
For founder Dr. Tasha Seiter, this milestone is about more than adding another insurance provider, it is about ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of healing.
"Everyone deserves access to compassionate, effective mental health care," said Dr. Seiter. "We know that reaching out for support can be one of the hardest steps a person takes. By accepting Medicaid, we're opening our doors to more people who deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered to create meaningful change in their lives."
Heart of the Matter Therapy was founded on a simple belief. Healing happens through connection. Whether someone is working through anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship struggles, parenting challenges, or a major life transition, the practice strives to provide a safe, welcoming environment where clients can build healthier relationships with themselves and the people they love.
The team specializes in relationship-focused therapy using research-backed approaches, including Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) and the Gottman Method, while also offering individual, family, and couples therapy. Their goal is not only to help clients navigate difficult seasons but to equip them with lasting tools for stronger communication, resilience, and emotional well-being.
Dr. Seiter has long advocated for expanding access to mental health care, emphasizing that strong relationships and healthy communities begin with making support available to everyone who needs it. In recent interviews, she has shared that her passion for therapy stems from witnessing the profound impact that genuine human connection can have on healing, growth, and resilience. She believes that when people feel understood and supported, they are better able to thrive in every area of life.
The decision to begin accepting Medicaid reflects Heart of the Matter Therapy's ongoing commitment to serving the Fort Collins community with compassionate, evidence-based care while reducing barriers that often prevent individuals and families from seeking help.
Heart of the Matter Therapy is currently welcoming new Medicaid clients. The practice offers both in-person appointments in Fort Collins and telehealth services for clients throughout Colorado.
About Heart of the Matter Therapy
Heart of the Matter Therapy is a counseling practice based in Fort Collins dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families build stronger relationships and healthier lives. Through evidence-based therapy and a compassionate, client-centered approach, the practice helps clients navigate life's challenges while fostering deeper connection, healing, and lasting change. The team believes that every person deserves to feel heard, valued, and supported throughout their mental health journey.
For founder Dr. Tasha Seiter, this milestone is about more than adding another insurance provider, it is about ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of healing.
"Everyone deserves access to compassionate, effective mental health care," said Dr. Seiter. "We know that reaching out for support can be one of the hardest steps a person takes. By accepting Medicaid, we're opening our doors to more people who deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered to create meaningful change in their lives."
Heart of the Matter Therapy was founded on a simple belief. Healing happens through connection. Whether someone is working through anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship struggles, parenting challenges, or a major life transition, the practice strives to provide a safe, welcoming environment where clients can build healthier relationships with themselves and the people they love.
The team specializes in relationship-focused therapy using research-backed approaches, including Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) and the Gottman Method, while also offering individual, family, and couples therapy. Their goal is not only to help clients navigate difficult seasons but to equip them with lasting tools for stronger communication, resilience, and emotional well-being.
Dr. Seiter has long advocated for expanding access to mental health care, emphasizing that strong relationships and healthy communities begin with making support available to everyone who needs it. In recent interviews, she has shared that her passion for therapy stems from witnessing the profound impact that genuine human connection can have on healing, growth, and resilience. She believes that when people feel understood and supported, they are better able to thrive in every area of life.
The decision to begin accepting Medicaid reflects Heart of the Matter Therapy's ongoing commitment to serving the Fort Collins community with compassionate, evidence-based care while reducing barriers that often prevent individuals and families from seeking help.
Heart of the Matter Therapy is currently welcoming new Medicaid clients. The practice offers both in-person appointments in Fort Collins and telehealth services for clients throughout Colorado.
About Heart of the Matter Therapy
Heart of the Matter Therapy is a counseling practice based in Fort Collins dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families build stronger relationships and healthier lives. Through evidence-based therapy and a compassionate, client-centered approach, the practice helps clients navigate life's challenges while fostering deeper connection, healing, and lasting change. The team believes that every person deserves to feel heard, valued, and supported throughout their mental health journey.
Contact
Heart of the Matter Couples Therapy, Marriage Counseling, and Individual TherapyContact
Tasha Seiter
970-335-9190
https://marriage-counseling-fort-collins.com/
Tasha Seiter
970-335-9190
https://marriage-counseling-fort-collins.com/
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