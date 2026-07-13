Saginaw Sweethearts Turn 35 Years of Marriage into a National Legacy Project Focused on Love, Entrepreneurship, Education and Generational Wealth
After 35 years of marriage, Kris and Nia Seals are proving that the greatest legacy parents and grandparents can leave behind isn’t simply financial wealth—it’s the values, experiences and opportunities that empower future generations to thrive.
Saginaw, MI, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Central Florida couple has launched “35 Experiences for 35 Years of Love,” a year-long initiative documenting 35 meaningful experiences designed to celebrate marriage while inspiring families to prioritize relationships, entrepreneurship, education, financial stewardship and creating lasting memories together.
The campaign began with Experience #1, a Celebrity Couples Legacy Portrait Experience at Rebecca Rose Fine Portraits in Maitland, Florida, and has since gained national attention as the couple advanced to the Top Five in the 2026 America’s Favorite Couple competition.
But for the Seals family, the anniversary celebration represents something much bigger than a milestone.
“We’re not simply celebrating 35 years,” said Nia Seals. “We’re documenting what intentional decisions can accomplish over a lifetime. Every experience is another opportunity to demonstrate to our children and grandchildren that love, education, entrepreneurship and wise financial stewardship can change the trajectory of an entire family.”
Over the coming year, the couple will share experiences throughout Central Florida and beyond while highlighting destinations, hospitality partners, local businesses and organizations that value family, lifelong learning and community impact.
The initiative also serves as the foundation for a broader legacy project that includes mentoring future entrepreneurs, encouraging educational achievement, promoting meaningful travel experiences and teaching younger generations the principles of investing, business ownership and responsible wealth building.
About Kris & Nia Seals
Born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, Kris and Nia are proud products of hardworking, middle-class families. Both were raised by parents employed in the automotive manufacturing industry, where they learned the values of hard work, perseverance, discipline and giving back to their communities.
High school sweethearts, they married at age 19 and became parents at 20 while pursuing college degrees as nontraditional students. Their educational journey took more than a decade before opening doors to successful careers in public affairs, corporate leadership, crisis communications, aviation and entrepreneurship.
Today, the couple resides in Central Florida and are parents to one son and proud grandparents of four children who inspire the family’s growing legacy.
Their vision extends well beyond travel. Through entrepreneurship, real estate investing, financial literacy and education, the Seals family hopes to inspire other families to intentionally build generational wealth while preserving the values that matter most.
Future initiatives include expanding their family-owned businesses, developing the KMS youth entrepreneurship brand inspired by their grandchildren, advocating for educational and study abroad opportunities for underserved students, and establishing scholarship opportunities benefiting students at Delta College, Saginaw Valley State University, and Western Governors University.
“We believe the greatest inheritance isn’t money,” said Kris Seals. “It’s wisdom, character and the courage to build something better for the next generation.”
The couple is documenting their journey through social media, video storytelling and community partnerships, inviting families everywhere to celebrate love, invest in relationships and build a legacy worth inheriting.
Media Contact:
Nia Seals
Email: prbynia@gmail.com
Phone: 401-702-7948
Website: niaseals.inteletravel.com
Vote: 2026 America's Favorite Couple (americasfavcouple.org/2026/kris-nia-seals)
The campaign began with Experience #1, a Celebrity Couples Legacy Portrait Experience at Rebecca Rose Fine Portraits in Maitland, Florida, and has since gained national attention as the couple advanced to the Top Five in the 2026 America’s Favorite Couple competition.
But for the Seals family, the anniversary celebration represents something much bigger than a milestone.
“We’re not simply celebrating 35 years,” said Nia Seals. “We’re documenting what intentional decisions can accomplish over a lifetime. Every experience is another opportunity to demonstrate to our children and grandchildren that love, education, entrepreneurship and wise financial stewardship can change the trajectory of an entire family.”
Over the coming year, the couple will share experiences throughout Central Florida and beyond while highlighting destinations, hospitality partners, local businesses and organizations that value family, lifelong learning and community impact.
The initiative also serves as the foundation for a broader legacy project that includes mentoring future entrepreneurs, encouraging educational achievement, promoting meaningful travel experiences and teaching younger generations the principles of investing, business ownership and responsible wealth building.
About Kris & Nia Seals
Born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, Kris and Nia are proud products of hardworking, middle-class families. Both were raised by parents employed in the automotive manufacturing industry, where they learned the values of hard work, perseverance, discipline and giving back to their communities.
High school sweethearts, they married at age 19 and became parents at 20 while pursuing college degrees as nontraditional students. Their educational journey took more than a decade before opening doors to successful careers in public affairs, corporate leadership, crisis communications, aviation and entrepreneurship.
Today, the couple resides in Central Florida and are parents to one son and proud grandparents of four children who inspire the family’s growing legacy.
Their vision extends well beyond travel. Through entrepreneurship, real estate investing, financial literacy and education, the Seals family hopes to inspire other families to intentionally build generational wealth while preserving the values that matter most.
Future initiatives include expanding their family-owned businesses, developing the KMS youth entrepreneurship brand inspired by their grandchildren, advocating for educational and study abroad opportunities for underserved students, and establishing scholarship opportunities benefiting students at Delta College, Saginaw Valley State University, and Western Governors University.
“We believe the greatest inheritance isn’t money,” said Kris Seals. “It’s wisdom, character and the courage to build something better for the next generation.”
The couple is documenting their journey through social media, video storytelling and community partnerships, inviting families everywhere to celebrate love, invest in relationships and build a legacy worth inheriting.
Media Contact:
Nia Seals
Email: prbynia@gmail.com
Phone: 401-702-7948
Website: niaseals.inteletravel.com
Vote: 2026 America's Favorite Couple (americasfavcouple.org/2026/kris-nia-seals)
Contact
Nia SealsContact
401-702-7948
401-702-7948
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