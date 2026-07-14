Lead Generation Platform LeadCanvas Now Available in English and Portuguese with Google Maps and LinkedIn Search
The B2B tool founded by Lucas Nobua searches businesses on Google Maps and people on LinkedIn from one interface, scores every lead and includes a CRM, now in three languages. New users get 20 free leads with no credit card required.
Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LeadCanvas released English and Portuguese versions of its B2B lead generation platform today. The product, which until now ran only in Spanish, is live at en.leadcanvas.app and pt.leadcanvas.app, bringing its combined Google Maps and LinkedIn search to sales teams, marketing agencies and freelancers who work in English and Portuguese speaking markets.
The platform operates two native search engines and works in any country. Users searching Google Maps locate businesses by category and area, either by drawing a zone directly on the map or by typing a plain language query. Users searching LinkedIn filter people and companies by role, seniority, industry, company size and location. Each result comes with phone, email, website, social profiles, Google reviews and a verification that the business phone number is active on WhatsApp.
Found leads move into a built-in CRM with Kanban and table views, where the platform also drafts personalized outreach messages based on each lead's real data. That single flow lets agencies and freelancers search, qualify and contact without combining a scraper, a spreadsheet and a separate CRM.
"The product searched worldwide from day one, but the interface only spoke Spanish," Nobua said. "Someone in Toronto or Sao Paulo could already pull leads from their own city, then had to work through menus in a foreign language. The English and Portuguese versions remove that barrier: same search engines, same data, in the language our users sell in."
Beyond contact data, LeadCanvas qualifies every lead with a sales intelligence layer. The platform detects active Meta and Google ads, measures website PageSpeed, flags SEO gaps, audits the Google Business Profile and assigns an opportunity score that ranks which leads deserve the first call, and why.
"A phone number alone does not win a client," said Lucas Nobua, founder of LeadCanvas. "Our users open a lead and see whether that business is paying for ads, how fast its website loads and what its Google listing is missing. That context turns a cold list into a call plan: you know who needs your service before you reach out."
Both language versions are available now at www.leadcanvas.app. New users receive 20 free leads with no credit card required, and paid plans start at $49 per month.
About LeadCanvas
LeadCanvas is a B2B SaaS created by founder Lucas Nobua that brings together lead search on Google Maps and LinkedIn (people and companies), a built-in CRM and AI assisted outreach in a single tool. Working in any country, it returns verified contact data and business intelligence on every lead: active ads detection, PageSpeed, SEO gaps, Google Business Profile audits and an opportunity score. The platform is available in Spanish, English and Portuguese at www.leadcanvas.app, en.leadcanvas.app and pt.leadcanvas.app.
The platform operates two native search engines and works in any country. Users searching Google Maps locate businesses by category and area, either by drawing a zone directly on the map or by typing a plain language query. Users searching LinkedIn filter people and companies by role, seniority, industry, company size and location. Each result comes with phone, email, website, social profiles, Google reviews and a verification that the business phone number is active on WhatsApp.
Found leads move into a built-in CRM with Kanban and table views, where the platform also drafts personalized outreach messages based on each lead's real data. That single flow lets agencies and freelancers search, qualify and contact without combining a scraper, a spreadsheet and a separate CRM.
"The product searched worldwide from day one, but the interface only spoke Spanish," Nobua said. "Someone in Toronto or Sao Paulo could already pull leads from their own city, then had to work through menus in a foreign language. The English and Portuguese versions remove that barrier: same search engines, same data, in the language our users sell in."
Beyond contact data, LeadCanvas qualifies every lead with a sales intelligence layer. The platform detects active Meta and Google ads, measures website PageSpeed, flags SEO gaps, audits the Google Business Profile and assigns an opportunity score that ranks which leads deserve the first call, and why.
"A phone number alone does not win a client," said Lucas Nobua, founder of LeadCanvas. "Our users open a lead and see whether that business is paying for ads, how fast its website loads and what its Google listing is missing. That context turns a cold list into a call plan: you know who needs your service before you reach out."
Both language versions are available now at www.leadcanvas.app. New users receive 20 free leads with no credit card required, and paid plans start at $49 per month.
About LeadCanvas
LeadCanvas is a B2B SaaS created by founder Lucas Nobua that brings together lead search on Google Maps and LinkedIn (people and companies), a built-in CRM and AI assisted outreach in a single tool. Working in any country, it returns verified contact data and business intelligence on every lead: active ads detection, PageSpeed, SEO gaps, Google Business Profile audits and an opportunity score. The platform is available in Spanish, English and Portuguese at www.leadcanvas.app, en.leadcanvas.app and pt.leadcanvas.app.
Contact
LeadCanvasContact
Lucas Nobua
+54 9 11 6969 1333
https://www.leadcanvas.app
Lucas Nobua
+54 9 11 6969 1333
https://www.leadcanvas.app
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