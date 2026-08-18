Kepon Biotech Launches Integrated Cross‑Border Export Solutions for Global LAL Endotoxin‑Testing Reagent Procurement

Kepon Biotech delivers factory‑sourced LAL endotoxin‑testing kits for biopharma, vaccine and medical‑device clients. Working with ISO13485‑certified manufacturers, it provides regional compliance paperwork, 2‑8°C cold‑chain logistics and low‑MOQ trial orders across CIS, Southeast Asia, Middle East, EU and North America. Its one‑stop export solution fixes customs detention, reagent deactivation and raw‑material stock‑out risks for 1000+ users in 50+ countries.