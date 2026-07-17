Daniel Reitberg Announces New Conference Presentation on Agentic AI for Business Workflows
Technology writer and educator Daniel Reitberg has announced a new conference presentation on Agentic AI, designed to help business professionals understand practical automation, digital productivity, workflow oversight, and responsible AI adoption in real workplace settings.
New York, NY, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Reitberg has announced the development of a new conference presentation focused on Agentic AI and its growing role in workplace productivity, business operations, and practical automation.
The presentation, titled, “Agentic AI in the Workplace: Practical Automation, Human Oversight, and the Future of Digital Productivity,” is designed for business, media, education, creator, and technology-focused conference audiences. The session is intended for professionals who want to understand AI agents without requiring a deep technical background.
Agentic AI refers to systems that can assist with planning tasks, using tools, evaluating intermediate steps, and supporting multi-stage work under human oversight. Reitberg’s presentation focuses on how these systems are moving beyond experimental demonstrations and into more structured workplace use cases.
The session will examine practical examples including research assistance, content planning, customer support workflows, document organization, internal reporting, and small business operations. It will also address how organizations can decide whether an AI agent is appropriate for a specific workflow.
“A useful conversation about Agentic AI has to include both opportunity and restraint,” said Daniel Reitberg. “These systems can support meaningful productivity gains, but they still require clear goals, reliable data, thoughtful review, and people who understand the process they are trying to improve.”
The presentation also includes discussion of common risks, including hallucinations, privacy concerns, unreliable source material, workflow design mistakes, and over-automation. Reitberg’s framework emphasizes approval checkpoints and human responsibility, especially when AI-assisted work may affect legal, financial, reputational, or operational decisions.
The new presentation is part of Reitberg’s broader educational work around artificial intelligence, automation, digital productivity, and emerging technology. His material is designed to help professionals and creators evaluate AI tools more clearly and build workflows that include practical review standards.
As artificial intelligence continues to appear across business and technology conference tracks, Agentic AI is becoming a timely subject for panels, workshops, and keynote-style discussions. Reitberg’s session gives audiences a practical vocabulary for discussing agents, automation, oversight, and productivity in real workplace settings.
The presentation is now available for conference, panel, workshop, and educational programming consideration.
About Daniel Reitberg
Daniel Reitberg is a technology-focused writer and educator who creates content about artificial intelligence, automation, digital productivity, and emerging tools. His work focuses on clear explanations of practical AI use cases for professionals, creators, entrepreneurs, and general audiences.
The presentation, titled, “Agentic AI in the Workplace: Practical Automation, Human Oversight, and the Future of Digital Productivity,” is designed for business, media, education, creator, and technology-focused conference audiences. The session is intended for professionals who want to understand AI agents without requiring a deep technical background.
Agentic AI refers to systems that can assist with planning tasks, using tools, evaluating intermediate steps, and supporting multi-stage work under human oversight. Reitberg’s presentation focuses on how these systems are moving beyond experimental demonstrations and into more structured workplace use cases.
The session will examine practical examples including research assistance, content planning, customer support workflows, document organization, internal reporting, and small business operations. It will also address how organizations can decide whether an AI agent is appropriate for a specific workflow.
“A useful conversation about Agentic AI has to include both opportunity and restraint,” said Daniel Reitberg. “These systems can support meaningful productivity gains, but they still require clear goals, reliable data, thoughtful review, and people who understand the process they are trying to improve.”
The presentation also includes discussion of common risks, including hallucinations, privacy concerns, unreliable source material, workflow design mistakes, and over-automation. Reitberg’s framework emphasizes approval checkpoints and human responsibility, especially when AI-assisted work may affect legal, financial, reputational, or operational decisions.
The new presentation is part of Reitberg’s broader educational work around artificial intelligence, automation, digital productivity, and emerging technology. His material is designed to help professionals and creators evaluate AI tools more clearly and build workflows that include practical review standards.
As artificial intelligence continues to appear across business and technology conference tracks, Agentic AI is becoming a timely subject for panels, workshops, and keynote-style discussions. Reitberg’s session gives audiences a practical vocabulary for discussing agents, automation, oversight, and productivity in real workplace settings.
The presentation is now available for conference, panel, workshop, and educational programming consideration.
About Daniel Reitberg
Daniel Reitberg is a technology-focused writer and educator who creates content about artificial intelligence, automation, digital productivity, and emerging tools. His work focuses on clear explanations of practical AI use cases for professionals, creators, entrepreneurs, and general audiences.
Contact
Daniel ReitbergContact
+971585812918
danielreitberg.com
+971585812918
danielreitberg.com
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