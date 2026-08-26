3DiVi Launches BAF 1.18, an Enterprise Biometric Identity Verification Platform for Secure Digital Onboarding
The new release empowers organizations with seamless IdP integration, role-based user management, customizable verification experiences, and improved operational visibility.
Covina, CA, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 3DiVi announces the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.18, the latest version of biometric identity verification platform designed for secure digital onboarding, KYC, and remote identity verification workflows.
As organizations scale digital services, managing secure access, adapting verification policies, and maintaining operational efficiency become increasingly critical.
3DiVi BAF 1.18 addresses these challenges with new enterprise capabilities that provide greater control, flexibility, and simplicity for identity verification deployments.
Enterprise Identity Integration Made Simple
3DiVi BAF 1.18 introduces integration with external Identity Providers (IdPs), enabling organizations to connect biometric verification workflows with their existing enterprise identity infrastructure.
With Single Sign-On (SSO) support and role-based model, organizations can centrally manage user permissions across BAF workspaces while maintaining consistent security policies.
More Control Over Biometric Verification Checks
Different use cases require different security and user experience considerations. With BAF 1.18, organizations can now configure biometric matching thresholds individually for each web component integration.
This enables teams to fine-tune biometric authentication checks based on specific requirements — from stricter fraud prevention scenarios to smoother user onboarding experiences.
Personalized Verification Experiences
The new release adds support for customizable error screens in the web component, allowing organizations to adapt verification messages and visual elements to their own user journeys.
This helps create clearer, more consistent experiences throughout digital onboarding and KYC processes while reducing user confusion during verification failures.
Improved Session Tracking and Logging
3DiVi BAF now allows you to specify an external session ID, making it possible to trace a verification session across multiple services and simplify troubleshooting. The web component logging system has also been updated to provide more detailed and consistent diagnostic information.
Building the Future of Secure Digital Identity
Enterprise identity verification requires more than accurate biometrics — organizations need flexibility, control, and seamless integration with existing infrastructure. BAF 1.18 brings these capabilities together, helping businesses build secure and scalable digital identity solutions.
Learn more about 3DiVi BAF 1.18 and explore the latest capabilities: https://3divi.ai/products/biometric-identity-verification
As organizations scale digital services, managing secure access, adapting verification policies, and maintaining operational efficiency become increasingly critical.
3DiVi BAF 1.18 addresses these challenges with new enterprise capabilities that provide greater control, flexibility, and simplicity for identity verification deployments.
Enterprise Identity Integration Made Simple
3DiVi BAF 1.18 introduces integration with external Identity Providers (IdPs), enabling organizations to connect biometric verification workflows with their existing enterprise identity infrastructure.
With Single Sign-On (SSO) support and role-based model, organizations can centrally manage user permissions across BAF workspaces while maintaining consistent security policies.
More Control Over Biometric Verification Checks
Different use cases require different security and user experience considerations. With BAF 1.18, organizations can now configure biometric matching thresholds individually for each web component integration.
This enables teams to fine-tune biometric authentication checks based on specific requirements — from stricter fraud prevention scenarios to smoother user onboarding experiences.
Personalized Verification Experiences
The new release adds support for customizable error screens in the web component, allowing organizations to adapt verification messages and visual elements to their own user journeys.
This helps create clearer, more consistent experiences throughout digital onboarding and KYC processes while reducing user confusion during verification failures.
Improved Session Tracking and Logging
3DiVi BAF now allows you to specify an external session ID, making it possible to trace a verification session across multiple services and simplify troubleshooting. The web component logging system has also been updated to provide more detailed and consistent diagnostic information.
Building the Future of Secure Digital Identity
Enterprise identity verification requires more than accurate biometrics — organizations need flexibility, control, and seamless integration with existing infrastructure. BAF 1.18 brings these capabilities together, helping businesses build secure and scalable digital identity solutions.
Learn more about 3DiVi BAF 1.18 and explore the latest capabilities: https://3divi.ai/products/biometric-identity-verification
Contact
3DiVi Inc.Contact
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
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