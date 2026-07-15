Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "All His Wives" – Psychological Thriller, by Tracy Martin-Summers
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "All His Wives," a psychological thriller by Tracy Martin-Summers.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About All His Wives:
A tranquil weekend escape in the Scottish Highlands becomes a waking nightmare.
An invitation to a remote lake side cabin seems like the perfect break from routine. But beneath the charm lies something deeply unsettling.
After a violent storm leaves one of the group members injured, she wakes inside a stranger’s home, with no memory and a man insisting she is his wife.
In a place cut off from the world, where no one is coming to help, she senses that she is being manipulated.
Could she walk away if she wanted to or is she being played?
Would you sell your soul to the devil to survive?
All His Wives is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 242 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805882497
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.52 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0H1MV8D4Y
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/AHW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Tracy Martin-Summers
Born in Harrow Weald in 1964, Tracy Martin-Summers lived most of her early years in and around the Middlesex area. Tracy has always enjoyed writing but it has only been in the last few years that she started to take this more seriously and in 2020 produced her first adult fiction crime novel. She settled in Bedfordshire with her second husband in 2014 and now writes whenever she gets a spare moment.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
A tranquil weekend escape in the Scottish Highlands becomes a waking nightmare.
An invitation to a remote lake side cabin seems like the perfect break from routine. But beneath the charm lies something deeply unsettling.
After a violent storm leaves one of the group members injured, she wakes inside a stranger’s home, with no memory and a man insisting she is his wife.
In a place cut off from the world, where no one is coming to help, she senses that she is being manipulated.
Could she walk away if she wanted to or is she being played?
Would you sell your soul to the devil to survive?
All His Wives is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 242 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805882497
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.52 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0H1MV8D4Y
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/AHW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Tracy Martin-Summers
Born in Harrow Weald in 1964, Tracy Martin-Summers lived most of her early years in and around the Middlesex area. Tracy has always enjoyed writing but it has only been in the last few years that she started to take this more seriously and in 2020 produced her first adult fiction crime novel. She settled in Bedfordshire with her second husband in 2014 and now writes whenever she gets a spare moment.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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