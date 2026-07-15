Loveforce International Releases A Little Black Dress Army & Chasing Fame
Santa Clarita, CA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 17, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The first single is entitled “Little Black Dress Army.” The second single is entitled “Chasing Fame.”
The new single by Honey Davis is entitled "Little Black Dress Army." It is a powerful Chicago Blues song featuring an electric guitar and a driving rhythm that propels the motion of the entire song. The lyric is about a man who plays Blues on the streets of Hollywood, and the hot women waiting in line to get into a night club near the place he plays music.
The new single by The Lovforce Collective is entitled “Chasing Fame.” It is a fast-paced Rock Instrumental. The goal of the piece is to help listeners feel the thrill, and excitement, of the fast paced hustling needed to make it in the entertainment industry. It is reminiscent of the music from a fast car chase in a movie.
The company will issue different record covers for “Chasing Fame.” As a result, different parts of the world, will get different record covers. Some of the people depicted are controversial for the nations the cover is released in, and others not. The covers depict people the locals either respect, ridicule, or hate.
Two examples, of the different covers for “Chasing Fame” ae the cover for India and the cover for The Middle East. The cover released in India has a photo of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, not when he was already revered (which might be considered sacrilege), but when he was younger and trying to make a name for himself. The cover for the Arabic Speaking nations in the Middle East, there is a photo of T.E. Lawrence (aka Lawrence of Arabia) who most of the locals despise as a traitor, so they might see him as someone who was chasing fame.
“We have two really great releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Little Black Dress Army” is just a superb Blues song and “Chasing Fame” conveys a feeling of excitement no matter where in the world it is heard.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new single by Honey Davis is entitled "Little Black Dress Army." It is a powerful Chicago Blues song featuring an electric guitar and a driving rhythm that propels the motion of the entire song. The lyric is about a man who plays Blues on the streets of Hollywood, and the hot women waiting in line to get into a night club near the place he plays music.
The new single by The Lovforce Collective is entitled “Chasing Fame.” It is a fast-paced Rock Instrumental. The goal of the piece is to help listeners feel the thrill, and excitement, of the fast paced hustling needed to make it in the entertainment industry. It is reminiscent of the music from a fast car chase in a movie.
The company will issue different record covers for “Chasing Fame.” As a result, different parts of the world, will get different record covers. Some of the people depicted are controversial for the nations the cover is released in, and others not. The covers depict people the locals either respect, ridicule, or hate.
Two examples, of the different covers for “Chasing Fame” ae the cover for India and the cover for The Middle East. The cover released in India has a photo of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, not when he was already revered (which might be considered sacrilege), but when he was younger and trying to make a name for himself. The cover for the Arabic Speaking nations in the Middle East, there is a photo of T.E. Lawrence (aka Lawrence of Arabia) who most of the locals despise as a traitor, so they might see him as someone who was chasing fame.
“We have two really great releases this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Little Black Dress Army” is just a superb Blues song and “Chasing Fame” conveys a feeling of excitement no matter where in the world it is heard.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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