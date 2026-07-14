P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Rosanna Scotto as Summer 2026 Cover Star
Farmingdale, NY, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This summer, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the power of women’s emotional intelligence, authenticity, and connection in leadership. To illustrate the point, the Summer cover features Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Good Day New York, whose warmth, humor, professionalism, and ability to connect with audiences have made her one of New York’s most respected and beloved media personalities.
For far too long, women have been told that qualities such as warmth, compassion, emotion, sensitivity, and approachability somehow diminish their effectiveness as leaders. They have been called “too soft,” “too sensitive,” “too emotional,” or “too nice.” In reality, those same qualities are often what make women extraordinary leaders. Emotional intelligence is not a weakness; it is a form of awareness. It allows women to read a room, understand what people need, listen before reacting, and lead with both confidence and empathy.
This issue explores the double standard women continue to face in business, media, and leadership. When a man is direct, he is often described as confident. When he is decisive, he is seen as strong. When he advocates for himself, he is called ambitious. Yet when a woman displays those same traits, she is too often labeled difficult, demanding, intimidating, or hard to work with. This issue challenges that outdated narrative and reminds readers that there is no single way to be powerful.
“This season’s issue is about honoring the qualities women have too often been told to hide,” says P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo. “Warmth builds trust. Compassion creates loyalty. Listening leads to understanding. Emotional intelligence helps women lead with clarity, purpose, and strength. These qualities are not weaknesses; they are essential tools of leadership.”
Rosanna Scotto exemplifies that balance. She is warm, personable, funny, and relatable. Watching her feels like catching up with a trusted friend, someone who keeps viewers informed, makes them laugh, and tells them the truth. Yet make no mistake: she consistently delivers results. For decades, Scotto has built a respected career in one of the toughest industries and one of the most demanding cities in the world. She puts people at ease, but she is not afraid to ask difficult questions. She is approachable and friendly, yet always prepared, direct, and fully in control.
That is not softness; it is skill.
Throughout this issue, readers will find stories of women from diverse industries and backgrounds who embody that same kind of leadership. They are driven, compassionate, intelligent, resilient, and motivated by a greater purpose. They run businesses, serve communities, mentor others, build brands, raise families, break barriers, and create opportunities. What unites them is not a single path, but a shared understanding that power can be expressed in many different ways.
The Summer 2026 issue serves as a reminder that women do not need to change their nature to be taken seriously. They do not need to become cold to earn respect. Their warmth, humor, empathy, compassion, and ability to connect with others are part of their power. In business and in life, emotional intelligence often separates those who simply manage from those who truly lead.
At the end of the day, women and men may express strength and emotion differently, but those differences should not be judged. They should be welcomed, respected, and celebrated. P.O.W.E.R. honors the women who lead with heart, purpose, and conviction, proving that true leadership is not about hiding who you are. It is about fully owning it.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
For far too long, women have been told that qualities such as warmth, compassion, emotion, sensitivity, and approachability somehow diminish their effectiveness as leaders. They have been called “too soft,” “too sensitive,” “too emotional,” or “too nice.” In reality, those same qualities are often what make women extraordinary leaders. Emotional intelligence is not a weakness; it is a form of awareness. It allows women to read a room, understand what people need, listen before reacting, and lead with both confidence and empathy.
This issue explores the double standard women continue to face in business, media, and leadership. When a man is direct, he is often described as confident. When he is decisive, he is seen as strong. When he advocates for himself, he is called ambitious. Yet when a woman displays those same traits, she is too often labeled difficult, demanding, intimidating, or hard to work with. This issue challenges that outdated narrative and reminds readers that there is no single way to be powerful.
“This season’s issue is about honoring the qualities women have too often been told to hide,” says P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo. “Warmth builds trust. Compassion creates loyalty. Listening leads to understanding. Emotional intelligence helps women lead with clarity, purpose, and strength. These qualities are not weaknesses; they are essential tools of leadership.”
Rosanna Scotto exemplifies that balance. She is warm, personable, funny, and relatable. Watching her feels like catching up with a trusted friend, someone who keeps viewers informed, makes them laugh, and tells them the truth. Yet make no mistake: she consistently delivers results. For decades, Scotto has built a respected career in one of the toughest industries and one of the most demanding cities in the world. She puts people at ease, but she is not afraid to ask difficult questions. She is approachable and friendly, yet always prepared, direct, and fully in control.
That is not softness; it is skill.
Throughout this issue, readers will find stories of women from diverse industries and backgrounds who embody that same kind of leadership. They are driven, compassionate, intelligent, resilient, and motivated by a greater purpose. They run businesses, serve communities, mentor others, build brands, raise families, break barriers, and create opportunities. What unites them is not a single path, but a shared understanding that power can be expressed in many different ways.
The Summer 2026 issue serves as a reminder that women do not need to change their nature to be taken seriously. They do not need to become cold to earn respect. Their warmth, humor, empathy, compassion, and ability to connect with others are part of their power. In business and in life, emotional intelligence often separates those who simply manage from those who truly lead.
At the end of the day, women and men may express strength and emotion differently, but those differences should not be judged. They should be welcomed, respected, and celebrated. P.O.W.E.R. honors the women who lead with heart, purpose, and conviction, proving that true leadership is not about hiding who you are. It is about fully owning it.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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