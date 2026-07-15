Pennington Biomedical, Our Lady of the Lake and Metamor Institute Show Promising Outcomes for Bariatric Surgery in Adolescents and Young Adults with Severe Obesity
Research collaboration highlights safe surgical outcomes and significant health improvements in young patients in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new study from researchers at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Metamor Institute demonstrates that metabolic and bariatric surgery can be delivered safely and effectively for adolescents and young adults living with severe obesity, offering promising improvements in weight loss and obesity-related health conditions.
Published in Obesity Surgery, “Outcomes of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Among Adolescents and Young Adults in Southern Louisiana” examined outcomes from 76 patients ages 10 to 25 who underwent bariatric surgery between January 2020 and March 2025 through a Louisiana-based bariatric surgery program at the Metamor Institute. Researchers evaluated both safety outcomes and longer-term health improvements, helping expand understanding of how surgical obesity treatment can benefit younger populations.
Obesity among adolescents and young adults continues to rise across the country, increasing the risk of chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea and cardiovascular disease. While bariatric surgery has become an increasingly recognized treatment option, more long-term data in younger and socioeconomically diverse populations remains critically important.
“Our findings suggest metabolic and bariatric surgery can be performed safely and effectively in young patients when delivered through a comprehensive, multidisciplinary care model,” said Dr. Philip Schauer, United Companies Life Insurance Co./Mary Kay and Terrell Brown Chair at Pennington Biomedical and Director of the Metamor Institute. “This study reflects the importance of carefully selecting patients, matching them with the most appropriate procedure and surrounding them with coordinated clinical support to help achieve the best possible outcomes.”
Among the study’s key findings: Patients achieved an average of 29-to-32 percent total body weight loss maintained over one to five years; Among patients with available follow-up, 94 percent experienced remission of type 2 diabetes, 67 percent showed improvement in hypertension and dyslipidemia, and 64 percent experienced improvement in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD); and Surgical complications remained low, with only 5 percent experiencing complications within 30 days.
Importantly, the study population represented a broad cross-section of Louisiana patients, with nearly 75 percent covered through Medicaid insurance, underscoring the need to ensure access to advanced obesity treatment options regardless of socioeconomic background.
“The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that adolescents aged 13 and older with severe obesity (BMI >35 with at least one major comorbidity) be evaluated for metabolic and bariatric surgery, shifting from ‘watchful waiting’ to earlier, more intensive treatments,” said Dr. Katie Queen of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “The AAP also recommends that these procedures should be performed by experienced bariatric surgeons and combined with comprehensive nutritional support and behavioral therapy.”
The researchers note that successful outcomes were likely driven by the coordinated care model established through the collaboration of Pennington Biomedical, Our Lady of the Lake and Metamor Institute, bringing together leading expertise in obesity research, clinical medicine and bariatric surgery.
“Severe obesity is a complex chronic disease that often begins early in life and can rapidly lead to serious long-term health complications,” said Dr. Vance Albaugh, Assistant Professor of Metabolic Surgery at Pennington Biomedical. “These findings provide encouraging evidence that with the right multidisciplinary approach, surgery can play an important role in improving health outcomes for younger patients, while also reinforcing the need for continued research to better guide care decisions for this population.”
The study's findings reinforce the importance of multidisciplinary, evidence-based obesity care. To help healthcare professionals stay current with evolving clinical guidance, Pennington Biomedical's Greaux Healthy Provider Hub offers continuing education opportunities, practical clinical toolkits and a comprehensive library of resources focused on obesity prevention and treatment for patients across the lifespan, including adolescents and young adults.
Published in Obesity Surgery, “Outcomes of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Among Adolescents and Young Adults in Southern Louisiana” examined outcomes from 76 patients ages 10 to 25 who underwent bariatric surgery between January 2020 and March 2025 through a Louisiana-based bariatric surgery program at the Metamor Institute. Researchers evaluated both safety outcomes and longer-term health improvements, helping expand understanding of how surgical obesity treatment can benefit younger populations.
Obesity among adolescents and young adults continues to rise across the country, increasing the risk of chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea and cardiovascular disease. While bariatric surgery has become an increasingly recognized treatment option, more long-term data in younger and socioeconomically diverse populations remains critically important.
“Our findings suggest metabolic and bariatric surgery can be performed safely and effectively in young patients when delivered through a comprehensive, multidisciplinary care model,” said Dr. Philip Schauer, United Companies Life Insurance Co./Mary Kay and Terrell Brown Chair at Pennington Biomedical and Director of the Metamor Institute. “This study reflects the importance of carefully selecting patients, matching them with the most appropriate procedure and surrounding them with coordinated clinical support to help achieve the best possible outcomes.”
Among the study’s key findings: Patients achieved an average of 29-to-32 percent total body weight loss maintained over one to five years; Among patients with available follow-up, 94 percent experienced remission of type 2 diabetes, 67 percent showed improvement in hypertension and dyslipidemia, and 64 percent experienced improvement in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD); and Surgical complications remained low, with only 5 percent experiencing complications within 30 days.
Importantly, the study population represented a broad cross-section of Louisiana patients, with nearly 75 percent covered through Medicaid insurance, underscoring the need to ensure access to advanced obesity treatment options regardless of socioeconomic background.
“The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that adolescents aged 13 and older with severe obesity (BMI >35 with at least one major comorbidity) be evaluated for metabolic and bariatric surgery, shifting from ‘watchful waiting’ to earlier, more intensive treatments,” said Dr. Katie Queen of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “The AAP also recommends that these procedures should be performed by experienced bariatric surgeons and combined with comprehensive nutritional support and behavioral therapy.”
The researchers note that successful outcomes were likely driven by the coordinated care model established through the collaboration of Pennington Biomedical, Our Lady of the Lake and Metamor Institute, bringing together leading expertise in obesity research, clinical medicine and bariatric surgery.
“Severe obesity is a complex chronic disease that often begins early in life and can rapidly lead to serious long-term health complications,” said Dr. Vance Albaugh, Assistant Professor of Metabolic Surgery at Pennington Biomedical. “These findings provide encouraging evidence that with the right multidisciplinary approach, surgery can play an important role in improving health outcomes for younger patients, while also reinforcing the need for continued research to better guide care decisions for this population.”
The study's findings reinforce the importance of multidisciplinary, evidence-based obesity care. To help healthcare professionals stay current with evolving clinical guidance, Pennington Biomedical's Greaux Healthy Provider Hub offers continuing education opportunities, practical clinical toolkits and a comprehensive library of resources focused on obesity prevention and treatment for patients across the lifespan, including adolescents and young adults.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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