Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Signs National Distribution Agreement with buzzbox Premium Cocktails
Agreement launches buzzbox across 35 states nationwide, pairing one of the RTD category's most distinctive premium cocktail brands with the beverage alcohol industry's leading route-to-market platform
Indio, CA, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("Southern Glazer's"), the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and buzzbox Premium Cocktails Inc. ("buzzbox"), a premium ready-to-drink cocktail brand known for top-shelf spirits, real fruit juice, all-natural ingredients, and distinctive Tetra Pak aseptic carton packaging, today announced a national distribution agreement that will launch buzzbox across 35 states nationwide.
Widely recognized as the original top-shelf cocktail brand in Tetra Pak aseptic cartons, buzzbox helped pioneer the premiumcocktail-in-carton category in the United States. The brand has built its reputation by delivering real cocktails made with premium spirits, real fruit juice, and all-natural ingredients in a lightweight, portable, sustainability-minded package designed for modern drinking occasions.
The agreement marks a major milestone in Buzzbox's national growth strategy and positions the brand for broader retail adoption at atime when consumers are increasingly seeking premium, convenient, real-ingredient cocktails that stand apart in the fast-growingready-to-drink category.
As part of the agreement, Southern Glazer's will support the expansion of the buzzbox portfolio through its nationally scaled commercial network. The agreement gives buzzbox increased access to national and regional retail customers, on- and off-premises accounts, and a broader base of adult consumers looking for premium cocktails that are ready to enjoy anywhere.
"Partnering with Southern Glazer's is a defining moment for buzzbox and a powerful validation of the platform we have built," said Rod Vandenbos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of buzzbox Premium Cocktails Inc. "The ready-to-drink category has evolved far beyond convenience. Consumers now expect quality, authenticity, portability, and real differentiation. buzzboxdelivers all of that -top-shelf spirits, real fruit juice, all-natural ingredients, standout packaging, and a fully integrated operating platform designed to scale. With Southern Glazer's unmatched reach, execution, market expertise, and customer relationships, we believe buzzbox is positioned for a major new phase of growth and has the opportunity to become one of the defining premium cocktail brands in RTD."
buzzbox has built its reputation around premium single-serve cocktails designed for consumers who want quality without compromise. Each cocktail is crafted with a generous pour of top shelf spirits, real fruit juice, and all-natural ingredients, then packaged in lightweight Tetra Pak aseptic cartons designed to preserve freshness, portability, and convenience.
"Our packaging technology is a major part of what makes buzzbox different," added Vandenbos. "Aseptic carton packaging allows us to deliver a premium cocktail experience without relying on artificial flavors or preservatives. That means we can stay focused on what matters - real juice, top-shelf spirits, clean ingredients, and great taste - all in eco-friendly, plant-based packaging that is portable, distinctive, and built for the way consumers live today."
In addition to its consumer-facing brand, buzzbox has developed a rare operational advantage in the RTD category through its fully integrated, alcohol-licensed Tetra Pak aseptic manufacturing and packaging operation in the United States. The company's platform supports spirits, wine, and malt-based beverage production, giving buzzbox greater control over quality, innovation, packaging, and scalable supply.
For Southern Glazer's, the addition of buzzbox further strengthens its leadership in the ready-to-drink category by adding aninnovative, consumer-relevant brand built around premium ingredients, distinctive packaging, and modern drinking occasions. Theagreement also reflects Southern Glazer's continued focus on building supplier partnerships and scaling brands through one of theindustry's most extensive distribution and commercial execution networks.
"buzzbox was created to challenge what consumers and retailers should expect from a ready-to-drink cocktail," added Vandenbos."We did not set out to make another canned drink. We set out to build a premium cocktail brand that could travel, scale, stand out at retail, and deliver a real cocktail experience every time. This partnership with Southern Glazer's gives us the national platform to bring that vision to life in a much bigger way."
About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational,family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer's Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2026, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces forCulture, Belonging & Community. In 2025, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information, visit www.southemglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram @sgwinespirits.
About buzzbox Premium Cocktails Inc.
buzzbox Premium Cocktails Inc. is a premium ready-to-drink cocktail company known for blending top-shelf spirits, real fruit juice, and all-natural ingredients in portable Tetra Pak cartons. Recognized as a pioneer of premium cocktails in carton packaging, buzzbox combines bar-quality taste, retail-ready convenience, andsustainability-minded packaging for modern drinking occasions. buzzbox operates its own production facility in California's Coachella Valley and has built a fully integrated, alcohol-licensed Tetra Pak aseptic manufacturing and packaging platform supporting spirits, wine and malt-based beverages. From formulation topackaging, buzzbox is designed to deliver premium cocktails at scale while maintaining quality, consistency, and innovation. The Buzzbox portfolio includes classicand contemporary cocktails crafted for consumers who want a real cocktail experience without the need for a bartender, shaker, glass, or prep. Sip responsibly.
Media Contacts:
buzzbox
Shawn Harkness
shawn@cvstrat.com
727-631-7639
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
Sofia Monaco
Senior Manager, External Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility
Sofia.monaco@sgws.com
305-625-4171
Widely recognized as the original top-shelf cocktail brand in Tetra Pak aseptic cartons, buzzbox helped pioneer the premiumcocktail-in-carton category in the United States. The brand has built its reputation by delivering real cocktails made with premium spirits, real fruit juice, and all-natural ingredients in a lightweight, portable, sustainability-minded package designed for modern drinking occasions.
The agreement marks a major milestone in Buzzbox's national growth strategy and positions the brand for broader retail adoption at atime when consumers are increasingly seeking premium, convenient, real-ingredient cocktails that stand apart in the fast-growingready-to-drink category.
As part of the agreement, Southern Glazer's will support the expansion of the buzzbox portfolio through its nationally scaled commercial network. The agreement gives buzzbox increased access to national and regional retail customers, on- and off-premises accounts, and a broader base of adult consumers looking for premium cocktails that are ready to enjoy anywhere.
"Partnering with Southern Glazer's is a defining moment for buzzbox and a powerful validation of the platform we have built," said Rod Vandenbos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of buzzbox Premium Cocktails Inc. "The ready-to-drink category has evolved far beyond convenience. Consumers now expect quality, authenticity, portability, and real differentiation. buzzboxdelivers all of that -top-shelf spirits, real fruit juice, all-natural ingredients, standout packaging, and a fully integrated operating platform designed to scale. With Southern Glazer's unmatched reach, execution, market expertise, and customer relationships, we believe buzzbox is positioned for a major new phase of growth and has the opportunity to become one of the defining premium cocktail brands in RTD."
buzzbox has built its reputation around premium single-serve cocktails designed for consumers who want quality without compromise. Each cocktail is crafted with a generous pour of top shelf spirits, real fruit juice, and all-natural ingredients, then packaged in lightweight Tetra Pak aseptic cartons designed to preserve freshness, portability, and convenience.
"Our packaging technology is a major part of what makes buzzbox different," added Vandenbos. "Aseptic carton packaging allows us to deliver a premium cocktail experience without relying on artificial flavors or preservatives. That means we can stay focused on what matters - real juice, top-shelf spirits, clean ingredients, and great taste - all in eco-friendly, plant-based packaging that is portable, distinctive, and built for the way consumers live today."
In addition to its consumer-facing brand, buzzbox has developed a rare operational advantage in the RTD category through its fully integrated, alcohol-licensed Tetra Pak aseptic manufacturing and packaging operation in the United States. The company's platform supports spirits, wine, and malt-based beverage production, giving buzzbox greater control over quality, innovation, packaging, and scalable supply.
For Southern Glazer's, the addition of buzzbox further strengthens its leadership in the ready-to-drink category by adding aninnovative, consumer-relevant brand built around premium ingredients, distinctive packaging, and modern drinking occasions. Theagreement also reflects Southern Glazer's continued focus on building supplier partnerships and scaling brands through one of theindustry's most extensive distribution and commercial execution networks.
"buzzbox was created to challenge what consumers and retailers should expect from a ready-to-drink cocktail," added Vandenbos."We did not set out to make another canned drink. We set out to build a premium cocktail brand that could travel, scale, stand out at retail, and deliver a real cocktail experience every time. This partnership with Southern Glazer's gives us the national platform to bring that vision to life in a much bigger way."
About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational,family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer's Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2026, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces forCulture, Belonging & Community. In 2025, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information, visit www.southemglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram @sgwinespirits.
About buzzbox Premium Cocktails Inc.
buzzbox Premium Cocktails Inc. is a premium ready-to-drink cocktail company known for blending top-shelf spirits, real fruit juice, and all-natural ingredients in portable Tetra Pak cartons. Recognized as a pioneer of premium cocktails in carton packaging, buzzbox combines bar-quality taste, retail-ready convenience, andsustainability-minded packaging for modern drinking occasions. buzzbox operates its own production facility in California's Coachella Valley and has built a fully integrated, alcohol-licensed Tetra Pak aseptic manufacturing and packaging platform supporting spirits, wine and malt-based beverages. From formulation topackaging, buzzbox is designed to deliver premium cocktails at scale while maintaining quality, consistency, and innovation. The Buzzbox portfolio includes classicand contemporary cocktails crafted for consumers who want a real cocktail experience without the need for a bartender, shaker, glass, or prep. Sip responsibly.
Media Contacts:
buzzbox
Shawn Harkness
shawn@cvstrat.com
727-631-7639
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
Sofia Monaco
Senior Manager, External Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility
Sofia.monaco@sgws.com
305-625-4171
Contact
buzzboxContact
Shawn Harkness
727-631-7639
buzzbox.com
Shawn Harkness
727-631-7639
buzzbox.com
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