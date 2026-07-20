Recent Release "Families and Parkinson's Disease" from Newman Springs Publishing Offers Compassionate Guidance for Navigating Life with Parkinson's
Albuquerque, NM, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Melanie Tidman, Dr. Dawn Reid White, Dr. Tim A. White, Jill Donahue Reid, and Julie Donahue Pfarrer have completed a groundbreaking new book, "Families and Parkinson's Disease: A Survival Guide," which addresses the profound journey that individuals diagnosed with Parkinson's and their loved ones undertake. This resource delivers practical strategies and insights designed to help readers navigate daily life with greater ease and confidence, offering a comprehensive roadmap for families and caregivers seeking to maintain quality of life while managing the complexities of this neurological condition.
Drawing from over seventy years of combined professional experience and meaningful contributions from the Colorado Parkinson Foundation, these dedicated authors bring unparalleled expertise to their work. Their collaborative effort weaves together clinical knowledge, real-world perspectives, and compassionate understanding, creating a resource that speaks to the unique needs of those facing Parkinson's disease. The multi-disciplinary authorship ensures that readers receive well-rounded, evidence-based information grounded in both professional excellence and personal commitment to this cause.
In "Families and Parkinson's Disease: A Survival Guide," readers will discover enlightening information on potential causes, current research, nutrition, and effective treatments, all compiled with the goal of empowering individuals and families. The book presents valued advice from trusted experts and reputable organizations, enabling readers to communicate more effectively with healthcare providers and make informed decisions about their care. Beyond clinical information, this guide provides heartfelt encouragement and practical wisdom that helps families find strength, joy, and fulfillment amidst the challenges Parkinson's presents, fostering greater independence and deeper connection throughout the journey.
"Our hope is that this guide serves as both a source of knowledge and a companion for those navigating Parkinson's disease," said the authors. "We believe that with the right information, support, and understanding, families can face these challenges with confidence and maintain meaningful connections with one another."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, this insightful work equips readers with the knowledge and confidence to navigate Parkinson's disease with greater clarity and purpose. The book transforms complex medical information into accessible guidance that strengthens families and empowers caregivers.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "Families and Parkinson's Disease: A Survival Guide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing from over seventy years of combined professional experience and meaningful contributions from the Colorado Parkinson Foundation, these dedicated authors bring unparalleled expertise to their work. Their collaborative effort weaves together clinical knowledge, real-world perspectives, and compassionate understanding, creating a resource that speaks to the unique needs of those facing Parkinson's disease. The multi-disciplinary authorship ensures that readers receive well-rounded, evidence-based information grounded in both professional excellence and personal commitment to this cause.
In "Families and Parkinson's Disease: A Survival Guide," readers will discover enlightening information on potential causes, current research, nutrition, and effective treatments, all compiled with the goal of empowering individuals and families. The book presents valued advice from trusted experts and reputable organizations, enabling readers to communicate more effectively with healthcare providers and make informed decisions about their care. Beyond clinical information, this guide provides heartfelt encouragement and practical wisdom that helps families find strength, joy, and fulfillment amidst the challenges Parkinson's presents, fostering greater independence and deeper connection throughout the journey.
"Our hope is that this guide serves as both a source of knowledge and a companion for those navigating Parkinson's disease," said the authors. "We believe that with the right information, support, and understanding, families can face these challenges with confidence and maintain meaningful connections with one another."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, this insightful work equips readers with the knowledge and confidence to navigate Parkinson's disease with greater clarity and purpose. The book transforms complex medical information into accessible guidance that strengthens families and empowers caregivers.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "Families and Parkinson's Disease: A Survival Guide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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